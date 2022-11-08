Talk about getting too close for comfort. A hunter came within what looked like inches of a mama bear and her two cubs while sitting in the blind. Jamie Stephens was in the woods hunting deer. After not seeing anything for days, his patience finally paid off. But it wasn't deer he was rewarded with. It was three black bears. "That's crazy I have never seen a bear out here. That's awesome dude," Stephens said.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO