Santa Clarita, CA

3 Small Breweries To Check Out In The Santa Clarita Area (And How To Start Your Own)

By KHTS Articles
 4 days ago

If you have had a wonderful time vacationing in Santa Clarita, or you are lucky enough to live there, you probably want to wash down a long day with a couple of beers and other drinks! If you are sick of all the big places in the world, then you need to check out some of these small breweries that you can find in the Santa Clarita Area!

The Pocock Brewing Company

This family run craft brewery combines two of the best things in the world, beer, and pizza ! They make some of the best craft beers in the area and combine them with some amazing pizza. From pepperoni to fan specials to the ever popular build your own pizza, along with various other foods, they all complement the dark and light craft beers you can find on the menu.

The Telco Brewery

Sometimes the beers only go second to the owners of the brewery, and that’s the case at the Telco Brewery. The staff and the owners of the brewery know what they are doing, and they have created a place that is a true hidden gem for everyone to find! They also try to use all sorts of ingredients from local farms as well, and the environment really is top notch.

Brewery Draconum

This place is right across the street from a movie theater, so once you are done catching the latest flick, you can go and get yourself a great drink and a good meal from the Brewery Draconum. The food and the drinks are amazing, and the location really can’t be beaten if you are looking for a great way to end your afternoon,

How To Start Your Own Brewery

If you have been enchanted by the world of small breweries and want to start your own , then there are a few things you can do to make getting your own brewery an easy process.

Look For A Good Location

Every single successful craft brewery either has or had location as a key to its success. If your brewery is around a downtown area or around a lot of other attractions that you and your customers can take advantage of, then you will find more success.

After all, sometimes a craft beer or a good cider is the best thing that you can have after a long day of activities! Once you get to a proper location, you can use brewery production management software like Ollie to make sure that you are keeping track of how many people are ordering from your brewery and other data points, which will always be helpful!

Make Sure You Understand The Laws

Finally, there are a lot of local and federal laws that you need to understand before you can open up your own brewery. Everything from the local drinking age to how much you can serve before you need to cut someone off is going to be explained in the laws, and they are going to keep your brewery out of trouble and your customers happy.

Don’t be afraid to get some help if you need it with the laws, because understanding them is going to be paramount to your success.

Make Your Brewery Matter

Branding, marketing, and figuring out what is going to make your brewery different from all of the others, that’s all a part of this last step. Do everything you can to get customers in the door, and then you will find that your brewery will be recommended the next time people visit the Santa Clarita area!

