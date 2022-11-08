ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know

As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
ideastream.org

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center pushes up closure of acute care services as employees leave

St Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday — four days earlier than originally planned, hospital officials announced in a statement Wednesday. The hospital, located in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, will stop inpatient care and medical emergency services earlier than expected because many of the outgoing acute care and surgical staff found other jobs and left before the hospital’s planned closure, the statement said.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center

Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center is part of a physician-owned hospital system serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the clinic:. 1. Crystal Clinic has 12 locations throughout the state. 2. Four locations offer emergency orthopedic care. 3. The clinic offers 15 types of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Wet leaves pose risks that many may not think about...

Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds and rains are expected in Northeast Ohio on Friday. But, that’s not the problem wet leaves are, and walking and driving on them are the hazards. Wet leaves act a lot like ice, they are slippery and cause crashes and falling accidents. A...
98online.com

Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart

(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
CLEVELAND, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH

