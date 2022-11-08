Read full article on original website
13-year-old boy dies from flu; first in Cuyahoga County this season
A 13-year-old Cuyahoga County boy has died from the flu, health officials confirmed.
Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, Fairview Hospital cleared of threats
Police have cleared threats at Cleveland Clinic's main campus and Fairview Hospital Wednesday night.
Cleveland Jewish News
RSV surging – here’s what parents need to know
As you’ve likely heard, RSV – or respiratory syncytial virus – is surging across the country, including in Northeast Ohio. Two years ago, precautions such as masking and isolating led to record-low cases of RSV, flu and other respiratory viruses. However, with the relaxation of such precautions, we are seeing a spike in serious respiratory illnesses, especially in children.
Missing nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Local sisters dealing with hidden mattress danger; others in U.S. warning too
Mattresses that come in a box have been quite popular in the past few years, offering affordable options for your bedroom. However, some have a potential hidden danger inside.
ideastream.org
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center pushes up closure of acute care services as employees leave
St Vincent Charity Medical Center will close Friday — four days earlier than originally planned, hospital officials announced in a statement Wednesday. The hospital, located in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood, will stop inpatient care and medical emergency services earlier than expected because many of the outgoing acute care and surgical staff found other jobs and left before the hospital’s planned closure, the statement said.
beckersspine.com
7 things to know about Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center
Akron, Ohio-based Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center is part of a physician-owned hospital system serving patients across the state. Here are seven things to know about the clinic:. 1. Crystal Clinic has 12 locations throughout the state. 2. Four locations offer emergency orthopedic care. 3. The clinic offers 15 types of...
cleveland19.com
Wet leaves pose risks that many may not think about...
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds and rains are expected in Northeast Ohio on Friday. But, that’s not the problem wet leaves are, and walking and driving on them are the hazards. Wet leaves act a lot like ice, they are slippery and cause crashes and falling accidents. A...
98online.com
Woman Cops To Meat Beating At Ohio Walmart
(thesmokinggun) NOVEMBER 9–An Ohio woman yesterday copped to clobbering a female acquaintance in the face with a 10-pound log of ground beef during a confrontation in the potato chip aisle of a Walmart in suburban Cleveland. In a deal with prosecutors, Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest to disorderly...
whbc.com
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: New, Reported Case Numbers Up for 3rd Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Reported new cases of coronavirus as of last week’s Ohio report were up for a third straight week to just over 12,000. 360 new cases were reported in Stark County. Health officials stress that the number of new cases is being...
Red flag fire warnings in Ohio: What you need to know about who's impacted and what's next
CLEVELAND — Although there's an increased risk of fires spreading across the state due to dry and windy conditions, 3News' meteorologists are predicting that the higher risk won't last too long for those in Northeast Ohio. From firefighters, to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, to ODOT signs, the message is...
With Ohio voting so heavily Republican, can anyone still argue that it’s a gerrymandered state? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Republican U.S. House candidates led in 67% of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts despite collecting only about 57% of the overall vote total in the first congressional elections held under Ohio’s new gerrymandering reform rules. But in statewide offices, Republicans swept with 60% or more of...
3,000 Adoptable Ohio Kids Still Looking for Forever Family
37% of U.S. adults who have not adopted have considered doing so
While J.D. Vance won big statewide in Ohio U.S. Senate race, how did the vote break in Cuyahoga County? (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Ohio Republican J.D. Vance won 80 of Ohio’s 88 counties en route to winning Ohio’s U.S. Senate race Tuesday, but Cuyahoga County still proved to be strongly in the Democrat’s corner, voting overwhelmingly for Tim Ryan. Here’s a look at how those votes shook...
Gobble it up! This is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Ohio
It's an age-old debate and we all may never fully agree as we gather around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table, but recent data suggests stuffing is Ohio's most popular Thanksgiving side dish.
Explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 in Ohio, where a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Ohio, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. What we know about a bomb threat at a Bath elementary school, explaining Issue 1 and Issue 2 on the...
hometownstations.com
Ohio SPCA asking for donations to help treat 23 rescued Shih Tzus that were severely neglected
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Ohio SPCA and Humane Society rescued a large number of dogs from an abusive situation. Twenty-three Shih Tzus were removed from a house on Belmont Avenue where they had been severely neglected. Their fur was extremely matted, they were covered in their own feces and urine, and infested with fleas. The dogs are currently in a lot of pain due to their poor physical condition. The Ohio SPCA is in need of donations to finance the recovery of these animals.
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
Missing adult alert in Trumbull County canceled
A Missing Adult Alert issued in Trumbull County on Tuesday morning has been canceled.
