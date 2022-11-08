Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Police: Tow truck driver shoots man in ‘heated traffic dispute’ in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tow truck driver shot and wounded another driver in an apparent road rage incident in southwest Miami-Dade late Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Southwest 128th Street near an industrial park in the county’s Three Lakes area....
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Click10.com
Security guard shoots Metrorail patron at Overtown station
MIAMI – A security guard shot and wounded a rider at the Historic Overtown/Lyric Theatre Metrorail station Friday afternoon. The station is located near the intersection of Northwest Sixth Street and First Court, next to the Brightline MiamiCentral station. Medics took the rider to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he...
Click10.com
Police: Beer, toilet paper theft led officers to nab trio suspected in robberies, abductions
MIAMI – Miami police arrested two men and one woman they say were involved in a string of robberies and abductions in late October, mainly centered in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood. The Miami Police Department announced the arrests Thursday. According to an arrest report, in the first...
Click10.com
Police: Man dies while shielding woman from armed ex-husband threatening to kill her in Davie
DAVIE, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl saw Luis Rodriguez kill a relative who died while protecting her mother on Sunday in Davie, according to an arrest report that police released on Wednesday. The teenage girl was driving when she saw Rodriguez parked outside of their mobile home, and she...
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Click10.com
Police: Fatal shooting of 11-year-old boy accidental, no charges expected
IVES ESTATES, Fla. – A Miami-Dade correctional officer’s 11-year-old son died after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade’s Ives Estates neighborhood, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said the boy was shot in the chest while he was home with his four siblings, aged...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate flipped box truck on I-95
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating what caused a box truck to overturn on Interstate 95. The incident happened just before 6 a.m., near the Sunrise Boulevard exit, Friday. 7SkyForce captured video of the truck that flipped. Southbound lanes were closed for the investigation. The Florida Highway Patrol said...
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward County bus involved in Three-Vehicle Fatal Crash
Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a fatal collision involving a Broward County Transit bus and two vehicles on Saturday afternoon. According to investigators, a Broward County Transit bus and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stationary in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. A 2016 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Sunrise Boulevard and rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
NBC Miami
Pair Arrested in Series of Robberies and Abductions in Miami: Police
Two men responsible for a string of robberies and abductions over a five-day period in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last month have been arrested, police said. Jesus Carbonell, 51, and Zdenek Jelen, 49, are facing a number of charges that include kidnapping and robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami Police...
Boca Raton Man Crashes Into Tree, Dies
Former Teacher At Del Prado Elementary School. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton man is dead following a collision with a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that Ronald Weindorf of Birchwood Drive was driving northeast on Pheasant Way […]
Florida Uber driver shoots passenger after getting attacked over drop off location: Report
A Florida Uber driver was involved in a shooting on Wednesday night after a passenger attacked the driver before being shot.
Alabama woman’s debit card alert while making police report leads to arrest of 3 men
DAPHNE, Ala. — A debit card fraud alert helped police in Alabama capture three men suspected of stealing several thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and possibly involved with several car break-ins, authorities said. Daphne Police Capt. Brian Gulsby said a woman was at a school event at the...
Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business
The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.
Click10.com
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Police: Publix Butcher Threatens To Kill Victims With Knife In Boca Raton
Victims Claim Lawrence Purdy, A Publix Butcher, Threatened To Kill Them. READ THE POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Shopping may not be a pleasure at the Publix at Powerline and Palmetto Park Road in Boca Raton where Lawrence Purdy told police he […]
cw34.com
Suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at Best Buy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Palm Beach County. The incident took place on Oct. 19 around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store. Deputies are looking for him and anyone...
calleochonews.com
Ex-girlfriend of a police officer in critical condition charged with attempted murder
On Friday morning, an ex-girlfriend of a police officer in Miami-Dade shot him in the head after a heated argument. What happened with the ex-girlfriend of a police officer off duty?. Have the officials caught Sanchez?. On Friday morning, November 4, the ex-girlfriend of a police officer that was off...
