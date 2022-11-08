Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trea Turner Is Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Destination
One of the top free agents that is set to hit the market on Thursday is Trea Turner. Turner is coming off two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers after he spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Washington Nationals. It's long been rumored that he wants...
Kate Upton: First Photos of Supermodel Celebrating Husband Justin Verlander’s World Series Win
Kate Upton proved she is the ultimate proud partner as she was seen ecstatically celebrating her husband, Houston Astros’ star pitcher Justin Verlander’s, World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sports illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon rocked an Astros baseball jersey, backwards baseball cap and a huge smile as she ran up to greet Justin after the victory. The adorable couple were joined by their even more adorable 5-year-old daughter Genevieve.
Latest Carlos Correa rumors could be bad news for Dodgers
Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa has officially entered free agency, but the Los Angeles Dodgers may stray away from him. Former Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa may have dug himself into a hole for his association with the 2017 Houston Astros, putting some strains on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pursuit of him.
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
We React To Verlander Opting Out & Discuss Astros' Free Agency
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
San Diego Padres may be changing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s role
Fernando Tatis Jr. was supposed to be the shortstop of the present and future for the San Diego Padres. That may have changed. According to Alden Gonzalez at ESPN, Tatis may no longer have a home at short. Instead, he could get time at short, second, center, and left as the Padres could look to turn him into a super utility player.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Dodgers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have declined Justin Turner's club option for the 2023 season, per MLB insider Robert Murray. Turner has been with the Dodgers organization for nine years. The 10th year club option would have seen the third baseman earn $16 million in 2023. While the Dodgers ultimately decided...
Braves stole perfect Andrew Friedman gem from Dodgers after Rays release
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the postseason 10 years in a row in large part thanks to Andrew Friedman, who was hired as the President of Baseball Operations after the 2014 season. He has made some incredible moves since. Los Angeles has utilized a beautiful blend of possessing deep...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
VERIFY: Yes, the Atlanta Braves sent pizza to Houston Astros after 2022 World Series win
ATLANTA — Baseball fans are questioning if the Atlanta Braves took part in a post-season tradition to send pizza to the World Series Champions after a tweet was mysteriously deleted from the Astros' Twitter that thanked the team for the pies. THE QUESTION. Did the Braves send the Astros...
A Celebratory Chick Fight Broke Out at the Astros Parade in Houston, Texas
The Houston Astros brought home another World Series championship Saturday night at Minute Maid park in Houston beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. The Astros players had a huge celebration on the field in front of their home crowd. Monday, they got to celebrate again with a huge parade through downtown Houston. For a couple of Houston Astros fans, they found an interesting way to celebrate...
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to the Big Clayton Kershaw News
Dodgers fans aren't the only ones happy for a Clayton Kershaw return
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley talks potential Odell Beckham Jr. reunion
Former New York Giants star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been recruited by a number of players on a myriad of teams, most recently the Dallas Cowboys. Ranging from owner Jerry Jones to prominent defenders like Micah Parsons, OBJ has received plenty of attention, but he continues to lead Giants fans on in hopes of a potential reunion.
Red Sox Trade Young Reliever In Effort To Clear Space On Roster
The Boston Red Sox decided to cut ties with a player who never made a single appearance as a member of the organization in order to clear some roster space.
Unbelievable Fact About Kevin Durant This Season
According to StatMuse, Kevin Durant is the only player in the NBA to score at least 25 points in every game this season.
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0