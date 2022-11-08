ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Legal challenges play out as voters cast ballots in midterms

By JILL BLEED and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1zZD_0j3Vnpev00

Election legal challenges were playing out Tuesday as voters cast ballots across the country in the midterm elections . And more bruising court fights are expected in the coming days that could draw out how long it takes for votes to be counted in some races.

More than 100 lawsuits were filed before Tuesday's elections, targeting rules for things like mail-in voting, voting machines and access for partisan poll watchers.

And observers are bracing for a deluge of challenges after polls close as some Republican candidates have already said they will not accept a loss or have planted doubt on the election process despite no evidence of fraud.

The avalanche of election cases follows Republican Trump's failed effort to get courts to overturn his loss to Democrat Biden in 2020. Trump and his Republican allies brought roughly 60 lawsuits challenging the election that were roundly rejected by judges appointed to the bench by presidents of both political parties.

Here's a look at at the legal challenges playing out in some states:

Texas

A federal judge in Texas has barred election volunteers and workers at a polling location in a predominantly Black neighborhood from asking voters to publicly recite their address before allowing them to cast a ballot in the midterm elections.

The Monday night order came after the Beaumont chapter of the NAACP and voter Jessica Daye sued, alleging that Black voters were harassed and intimidated during early voting at the John Paul Davis Community Center polling location, where 90% of voters are Black.

U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale also barred workers and volunteers from shadowing voters as they cast ballots.

The complaint also alleged that poll workers, who are partisans brought on by political parties, helped white voters insert or scan ballots into voting machines but not Black voters, and the judge's order barred that activity as well.

Beaumont is a city of about 112,000 people near the Louisiana border that’s about 80 miles east of Houston. In 2020, Jefferson County — where Beaumont is the county seat — voters narrowly backed Trump, with 50.2% favoring the former president and 48.6% backing Biden.

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign went to court late Monday in a bid to have mail-in ballots that lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes counted. Fetterman's legal action followed a state Supreme Court ruling that said the ballots could not be counted and another over the weekend clarifying what constituted an incorrect date.

Fetterman's campaign — in partnership with national congressional and senatorial Democratic campaign organizations and two voters — sued county boards of election across the state, arguing that throwing out ballots that lack proper envelope dates would violate a provision in the 1964 U.S. Civil Rights Act that says people can’t be kept from voting based on what the lawsuit calls “needless technical requirements.”

In Philadelphia, voters who had missing or incorrect dates on their mail-in ballots were being allowed to file replacement ballots at City Hall or vote provisionally at their regular precincts Tuesday.

It’s unclear how many ballots would be affected by the decision across the state, but thousands were flagged by election officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh. The number of mail-in ballots is large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the U.S. Senate contest between Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

The Philadelphia City Commissioners also voted in an emergency meeting early Tuesday to reinstate a process to reconcile the poll books while the count is happening, rather than waiting until after the count. The procedure has been used to weed out possible double votes in the past, but has not found any issues during the past three elections and is slower than reconciling after the count. The final ballots are likely to be counted Friday.

The vote came after a judge issued an order denying Republicans’ request for an injunction that would have forced the city to reinstate the process. But the judge’s opinion, which had admonished the city’s decision to remove the process, raised concerns for commissioners.

Associated Press reporter Claudia Lauer contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 430 voters cast ballots in the wrong race in early Election Day voting in Nashville, a left-leaning city that Republicans carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. The amount is a stark jump from the initial number that the Davidson County Election Commission provided last week, when officials said the problem was contained to just 212 miscast ballots. Election administrator Jeff Roberts said Monday that the initial amount did not take into account the final three days of early voting, which ended last Thursday. He also provided a list of the affected voters. The new number places yet another level of scrutiny around Nashville’s voting system, which has faced criticism after The Associated Press reported that voters were being given ballots for incorrect congressional and statehouse races. The problem involves precincts that were split during the GOP-led redistricting process, which resulted in Nashville being divided into three congressional districts. Republicans pushed back on the idea that redistricting caused the problem. Instead, they’ve placed the blame on Nashville election officials even though similar problems have popped up elsewhere across the state.
NASHVILLE, TN
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Here's who Wall Street thinks will win the midterm elections

Wall Street analysts are betting that Tuesday's midterm elections will flip control of Congress, with potentially significant implications for the U.S. economy. History backs them up: The president's party has lost between 25 and 30 House seats in nearly every modern midterm election. But this year, the economy is playing an outsized role. A recent Gallup poll found that the portion of registered voters calling the economy "extremely important" in who they support at the ballot box is at its second-highest level in two decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Democrats Might Have Pulled Off the Biggest Midterm Shock in Decades

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy and the Democratic Party took advantage of low inflation and exceptional real-income growth to add three seats to their Senate majority. Sixty years later, no Democratic president with control of the Senate has ever duplicated the achievement by picking up Senate seats, or even holding steady, in a midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot

It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
462K+
Followers
74K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy