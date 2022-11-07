ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wmra.org

A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board

Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it

STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Queen City voters make their voices heard

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes

Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

The 50-by-120 foot lots of Belmont became a template for the rest of the city

Charlottesville city planner Brian Haluska chuckles when he thinks about the original 1891 plat for the Belmont subdivision. “This is what happens when someone gets out the ruler,” he said. Belmont started as a grid, divided into 50-foot-wide increments to sell off without much regard for the neighborhood’s terrain — least of all its roller coaster hills.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NBC 29 News

Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
GORDONSVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville Tomorrow

Charlottesville, VA
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

