Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
City Council races in Ward C and D in Waynesboro will likely remain too close to call until the extended canvass is completed on Monday. The current vote totals include all advance votes, in-person votes and ballots received by mail through Election Day. The totals do not include provisional ballots...
wmra.org
A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board
Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
Orange Town Council candidate Elliott Fox responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. The following is from candidate Elliott Fox, who is running for town council in the Town of Orange, Orange County. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide.
NBC 29 News
Augusta County Courthouse is moving and people in Staunton are quiet about it
STUANTON, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Courthouse is moving away from its current location in downtown Staunton following a ballot measure Tuesday, November 8. Nearly 9-out-of-10 voters said they are in favor of moving the court to the county. How this will affect the historic building and the surrounding businesses in the city has yet to be seen.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
NBC12
Spanberger wins in redrawn 7th District
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won re-election in the 7th District, according to the Associated Press. “Thanks to your commitment and hard work, we have won this race,” she said as she declared victory on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. The AP called the race about a half hour later.
NBC12
Problems at the polls: Many Chesterfield voters left confused, frustrated
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Things appear to be going a bit smoother at the polls Tuesday night, but that was not the case this morning in Chesterfield County. At several locations, the electronic poll books were down. This made for a stressful and confusing voting experience for many voters.
WHSV
Queen City voters make their voices heard
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Early voting wrapped up Saturday, Nov. 5, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many localities dealt with a large number of new registrations or changes to registrations early last week, and it left registrar’s offices cleaning up that mess. Tom Long, Staunton’s Electoral Board Chair, said it was an issue with the state getting new registrations and changes to the localities.
WHSV
Augusta County courthouse referendum: Staunton or Verona?
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Unofficial election results show the Augusta County courthouse will likely be moving to Verona. With 30 out of 31 county precincts reporting Tuesday night, 86.34% of voters said they want to see court facilities relocate to the county. 13.66% said they want to see the courthouse...
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro High School students petition against transgender policy changes
Waynesboro High School staff and students presented Waynesboro School Board with a petition protesting proposed policies by Gov. Glenn Youngkin for transgender and nonbinary public school students at its regular meeting Tuesday night. “My hope for all of our children — is that all our children have the tools and...
The 50-by-120 foot lots of Belmont became a template for the rest of the city
Charlottesville city planner Brian Haluska chuckles when he thinks about the original 1891 plat for the Belmont subdivision. “This is what happens when someone gets out the ruler,” he said. Belmont started as a grid, divided into 50-foot-wide increments to sell off without much regard for the neighborhood’s terrain — least of all its roller coaster hills.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
NBC 29 News
Village at Gordon House announces plans to close in 2023
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Village at Gordon House says it will be closing its doors next year. The senior living community announced Tuesday, November 8, that it recently notified staff, residents, and their families of an anticipated closure date of March 1, 2023. “We have enjoyed a wonderful 40...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
