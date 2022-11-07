Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Possible Serial Killer Practices Before Striking In 1996Still UnsolvedCharlottesville, VA
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSperryville, VA
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Haunted UVA: The Auxillary Hospitality HouseCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
Scottsville Town Council candidate Dan Gristko responds to voter questions
Charlottesville Tomorrow created questionnaires for local candidates in Central Virginia based on issues readers said they care about. See all the candidates and information about voting in the 2022 Voter Guide. In lieu of responding to the questions, Scottsville Town Council candidate Dan Gristko submitted the following statement:. I’m very...
WATCH NOW: Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney makes major real estate tax announcement
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is making a major announcement related to the city's property tax today at a 3 p.m. City Hall press conference.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
Democrat Donald McEachin wins Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race, AP projects
Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District race to win a fourth term in Congress, according to the Associated Press.
schillingshow.com
Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected
There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
Applications for fuel assistance social program opens in Virginia
The Virginia Department of Social Services has opened applications for fuel assistance as part of a federally funded program.
Virginia makes history with record-breaking number of registered voters on Election Day
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m. you'll be allowed to vote.
After his voice entertained Virginia for years, Richmond is honoring his legacy
Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality. The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades.
cbs19news
Interim CPD chief talks to council about recent shootings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A spike in shootings in the city has the Charlottesville City Council and the interim Charlottesville Police Department chief talking about what needs to be done to stem the violence. Interim Chief Latroy Durette spoke to the city council on Monday night. He gave a...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer
Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
C-Ville Weekly
‘The money is there’
A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
NBC 29 News
CPD addresses city council about crime in the city
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
Charlottesville Tomorrow
Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
869
Post
202K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
Comments / 0