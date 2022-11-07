ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, VA

WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts

Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
schillingshow.com

Guest editorial: Brackney murdered public safety in Charlottesville; here’s how it can be resurrected

There is no Charlottesville Police Department anymore. Its death warrant was signed several years ago with the suspicious, improper hiring of Rashall Brackney. You will recall that she was never in the initial hiring pool of significantly more qualified candidates. She was brought into the pool much later, after several more-qualified candidates had been eliminated by the Inquisition. Unlike the others, she was never forced to endure months of interrogations by local soviets, or spend hours being torn-down for their decades of professional experience instead of being asked substantial questions about their ideas to prop up a department under attack from all sides. After all that, the despicable then-mayor Nikuyah Walker hand-selected Brackney, someone who would become her closest ally in her long-standing campaign of hate. The goal: to destroy one of the last vestiges of proper government in the city that we now know she completely despises.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Interim CPD chief talks to council about recent shootings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A spike in shootings in the city has the Charlottesville City Council and the interim Charlottesville Police Department chief talking about what needs to be done to stem the violence. Interim Chief Latroy Durette spoke to the city council on Monday night. He gave a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro: Don’t vote in the MAGA guy who thinks it’s funny to hit Democrats with a hammer

Waynesboro is on the verge of voting itself out of existence if its voters put election-denying MAGA extremist Jim Wood on their City Council on Tuesday. It’s bad enough that this Wood person is yet another do-nothing Republican who will keep our K-12 schools on the path to nowhere and doesn’t want to invest in our streets, water and public services.
WAYNESBORO, VA
C-Ville Weekly

‘The money is there’

A new report says that cutting fees for people incarcerated in Virginia prisons could save them and their families millions of dollars. Photo: Skyclad Aerial. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD addresses city council about crime in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette spoke to Charlottesville City Council on Monday, November 7 about crime statistics in the city. This comes amid growing concern, after one person died and two others were injured in a shooting on the Downtown Mall on October 23. According to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
