The 50-by-120 foot lots of Belmont became a template for the rest of the city
Charlottesville city planner Brian Haluska chuckles when he thinks about the original 1891 plat for the Belmont subdivision. “This is what happens when someone gets out the ruler,” he said. Belmont started as a grid, divided into 50-foot-wide increments to sell off without much regard for the neighborhood’s terrain — least of all its roller coaster hills.
The 5th District’s up for grabs in Tuesday’s election, but so are mayors and school boards across Central Virginia
In Charlottesville and most of Albemarle County, the Nov. 8 ballot is a lean one. Voters in this area are voting in just one race for the 5th Congressional District seat. That race is between incumbent Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, and his challenger Josh Throneburg, a Democrat from Charlottesville.
He used to sneak to the back of the library to learn about who he was — now this trans advocate has his own book
There aren’t many trans elders my age in Virginia, let alone in Charlottesville. As 62-year-old Black trans man, my path narrows — and it can sometimes be a lonely one. When the pandemic hit, the trans community, like many others, searched for how to stay connected. Many of us were no strangers to meeting online. We have used apps to meet the loves of our lives. Now, we were also using online platforms to connect on a Friday night — 20 Black trans men from all over the country on Facebook video just shooting the shit.
Parents struggle to reach medical providers as respiratory illnesses among area children soar
Respiratory illnesses are spreading rapidly among Charlottesville area children right now. So many kids are sick that local pediatricians, urgent cares, emergency rooms and even pediatric hospital wings say they are overwhelmed. And parents are struggling to reach medical providers. “I have messaged our pediatrician twice, once a week ago,...
The Downtown Mall is getting its first ever public bathroom — and community members are ‘ecstatic’
Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is finally getting the public restrooms people have requested for decades. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1, those visiting the Mall for any reason will have access to two bathrooms in the York Place shopping arcade, between First Street South and Second Street Southwest. York Place has entrances on both the Downtown Mall and Water Street.
Charlottesville Tomorrow’s editor-in-chief will headline summit of national news leaders
This is the question Charlottesville Tomorrow’s editor-in-chief Angilee Shah will answer as a keynote speaker for a national news leadership conference at the end of October. Executive director Giles Morris will also present on how to build news organizations that diverse communities can trust. Hundreds of news executives, entrepreneurs...
In My Humble Opinion: Radio show hosts conversation about gun violence and the work it takes to support children
In My Humble Opinion on 101.3 Jamz recently had a critical conversation on gun violence and the work and resources it takes to support children. “Our kids are dying,” Daniel Fairley, who is in charge of the Charlottesville Alliance for Black Male Achievement, said on the live Sunday, Sept. 25 show. “We need to do something. It is time for us to come together and think critically and prevent the next deaths.
Here’s how you can watch the only live debate between Rep. Bob Good and Josh Throneburg
Rep. Bob Good will debate his Democratic challenger for the 5th District Congressional seat, Josh Throneburg, on Wed., Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Charlottesville Tomorrow must raise $350,000 by the end of the year to keep doing high-quality journalism in 2023. Show your support today!. The debate will take place...
With Cherry Hill and Beacon on 5th, more people live in Johnson Village than a decade ago
The Johnson Village development, which now lends its name to a wider neighborhood, became part of Charlottesville during a tumultuous time in Charlottesville that wasn’t so long ago. In 1963, the city annexed thousands of acres of land from Albemarle County, including the Johnson Village development. That added more...
