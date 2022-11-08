Read full article on original website
Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is "great"
And so it finally came to pass in Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo! that Velma Dinkley, she of the orange sweater and not being able to see without her glasses, is indeed a lesbian. Fans celebrated in the streets (...of Twitter) when a Mystery Inc. cartoon finally managed to canonize Velma’s long-speculated sexuality. Count amongst that number an actual former Velma, Linda Cardellini of Scooby-Doo and its very heterosexual sequel, Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed.
The next Monsterverse movie is reportedly called Godzilla And Kong, because they are friends now
If there’s one major takeaway we got from last year’s Godzilla Vs. Kong—a film we definitely, absolutely finished after renting it on VOD last spring, and didn’t drift away from as soon as dinner was done so we could go watch basically anything else—it’s that King Kong and Godzilla are friends now. Don’t believe us? Take a gander at the reported title of the new installment of Legendary’s ongoing this’ll-be-a-cinematic-universe-if-it-fuckin’-kills-us Monsterverse franchise, and clock the conjunction sitting at the center of it: Godzilla And Kong, baby. Besties for life!
James Gunn and Peter Safran are working on familiar-sounding 8-to-10-year storyline for DC Studios
Following a long string of unpopular decisions, new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav made DC fans cautiously optimistic after announcing that filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran would be overseeing future comic book adaptations at DC Studios. A recent town hall meeting between the executives has confirmed that new plans are already being put in place less than two weeks after the duo started the job, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Sylvester Stallone spends press tour complaining that Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked him into doing a bad movie
Sylvester Stallone is currently on a press tour to promote his new Paramount+ series Tulsa King, but he’s clearly got another project on his mind. That project is, improbably, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, a misbegotten buddy cop comedy about a man (Stallone) and his mother (Golden Girls’ Estelle Getty) solving a murder together. Stallone’s involvement in the 1992 film (which sits at a rough 14% on Rotten Tomatoes) is infamously the result of a prank by his rival Arnold Schwarzenegger, a fact Stallone himself will be quick to remind you.
Sydney Sweeney cannot escape talking about her own sexualization
Sydney Sweeney is rising to the forefront of her generation in terms of talent (see: her rare coup of being nominated for both Euphoria and The White Lotus at this year’s Emmys). Of course, no one can ever be normal about that, particularly because she’s a beautiful young woman. In nearly every interview, the actor is forced to walk a fine line between bemoaning the glaring attention of our hypersexualized culture and expressing the right amount of gratitude for her good fortune.
Sylvester Stallone prefers to be seen as a mythological hero instead of an "action star"
Hercules, Odysseus, Rocky Balboa: these are the great mythological heroes of history. You may never have thought to put Rambo in the same category as Greek demigods (and why not, by the way?), but Sylvester Stallone has been thinking about it all along. From writing the characters to bringing them alive on screen, Stallone has always had the classic hero’s journey in mind. Some may see his roles as violent, one-dimensional hunks, but he sees them as modern myths.
Andy Serkis was worried about stoking Snoke rumors with his Andor role
Motion capture king Andy Serkis has notably been a real boy onscreen this year, first in his turn as Alfred in The Batman, and now in three episodes of Andor. However, the Disney+ series isn’t the actor’s first time appearing in the Star Wars universe: he previously appeared as Supreme Leader Snoke in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.
Taylor Sheridan laughs off idea that Yellowstone is "a red-state show"
Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone is one of the most popular shows on television right now, with ratings that are regularly eclipsed by professional football and pretty much nothing else. Despite that massive success, the series gets little in the way of critical attention, including at the Emmys, where the Paramount Network series has never gotten a single nomination across its four (about to be five) seasons on the air—something that some commentators have attributed to its status as a “red-state” show, about both big and little c conservatives riding horses and shooting each other under the Big Skies of Montana.
Dave Chappelle's imminent hosting slot reportedly drives some SNL writers to boycott
As Saturday Night Live prepares to welcome Dave Chappelle back into Studio 8H, some writers are reportedly stepping back in response. Chappelle is set to host the November 12 show alongside musical guest Black Star, a decision that’s already caused public backlash given Chappelle’s well-documented transphobia. A source...
The Community movie announcement came together at the last minute, according to Danny Pudi
Although it’s been years in the making, when the time finally came to announce the long-awaited Community film, everything was pulled together at the eleventh hour. Danny Pudi shares that co-star Joel McHale texted him the night before the film’s official announcement, sharing that it would become public knowledge sooner rather than later.
Everything we know about the Willow TV series
Just after Thanksgiving this year, ’80s fantasy fans will get a new dose of Willow when the Disney+ series starring Warwick Davis debuts, continuing the story of Ron Howard’s classic film. It’s been almost 35 years since the film debuted its story of an unlikely hero (Warwick Davis) setting off to save the world by protecting a prophesied child, and it feels like we’ve been talking about a sequel almost as long. Now that it’s almost here, Davis himself is back in the starring role, and the upcoming series has a new ensemble cast (and fancy 2022 visual effects) ready to go.
Daniel Craig seems much happier playing Benoit Blanc than James Bond, says Dave Bautista
Shocking anyone who’s never read any of the many deeply dispirited interviews he used to give right after he was done filming a Bond movie—including one in which he infamously noted that he’d rather “slash my wrists” than play the character again at the moment—Daniel Craig is apparently a lot happier playing Benoit Blanc than Britain’s most lethal spy. This is per co-star Dave Bautista, who’d presumably know, having appeared with Craig in both Spectre—his penultimate Bond film—as well as in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Elizabeth Hurley on Matthew Perry: Lovely man, but "nightmare working with him"
Matthew Perry would likely be the first person to admit he was difficult to work with in the throes of his addiction—in fact, he pretty much has, in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In one section, he acknowledges that director Reginald Hudlin and co-star Elizabeth Hurley were understandably “pissed off” when their movie Serving Sara had to be shut down while he entered rehab, something Hurley will attest to 20 years later.
Studio Ghibli teases Lucasfilm collaboration as world prays for Yaddle movie
Studio Ghibli, the Japanese anime studio known for bringing dreamlike wonder to generations of movie lovers, teased a collaboration with Lucasfilm earlier today. Though details are none existent thus far, we’re willing to go out on a limb and predict that they’re probably making a Yaddle movie. Yes,...
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, November 11, to Sunday, November 13. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Let’s celebrate the return of Mythic Quest. Apple TV+,...
Chris Rock will return to live television in 2023 Netflix special
Now that it’s added commercials to its offerings, Netflix is taking yet another step toward becoming cable. Announced earlier today, the company will be presenting a live comedy special from Chris Rock, using live-streaming technology. The event will take place in 2023, per Deadline. “Chris Rock is one of...
In The Fabelmans, Spielberg chronicles his family's story and captures universal truths with his camera
Because it’s directly inspired by the events of his adolescence, The Fabelmans is indisputably the most personal film of Steven Spielberg’s career—but only by a matter of degrees. Even if he didn’t know it at the time, Spielberg made E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial to exorcise the emotional trauma of his parents’ divorce decades earlier. When he directed Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, he channeled the misanthropic energy from his first marriage into its depiction of Willie Scott. Schindler’s List was a reckoning with his Jewish heritage. War Of The Worlds was the reaction through his work to 9/11. And this film brings full circle that commingling of his life and his art in a way that celebrates both the medium to which he’s devoted himself and the experiences that inspired his creative endeavors.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Once gaining millions in added revenue via China, the superhero blockbuster is now facing hard times getting past the country’s tight film censors. Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Warner Bros.’ DC Comics adaptation Black Adam are both expected to be restricted from releasing in Chinese theaters due to strict censorship regulations in the region, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
Paul Hollywood meets Hollywood in Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday trailer
Now that its disastrous “Mexican Week” is over, the Great British Baking Show and its spin-offs can go back to giving you that sense of calm viewers crave. While the show’s dip into cultural appropriation rightfully surprised viewers, the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is here to help fans forget about all that by basking in the glow of Hollywood celebrities.
Welp, this Red Band clip for Bones And All sure doesn't skimp on the "red"
The regular trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming Bones And All didn’t exactly shy away from the film’s gory subject matter—what with all the references to “eaters,” and the sight of Taylor Russell’s Maren covered in blood. But it was, at least, a bit circumspect about the literal consumption of human flesh, something that cannot be said about the new Red Band clip released for Guadagnino’s movie today.
