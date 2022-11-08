ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
floridapolitics.com

First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade

She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
CORAL GABLES, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole

A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Roadways Flooded in Parts of Broward County After Nicole

Drivers were met with flooded roadways across parts of Broward County on Thursday as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Chopper footage showed the flooding along A1A just sound of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale after the storm made landfall Thursday morning over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike

Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward County School Board race too close to call

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Child Critically Injured in Shooting at NE Miami-Dade Home

A child was hospitalized Thursday after getting shot at a northeast Miami-Dade home, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the child with a gunshot to the upper body. The child was shot by another juvenile in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Child Fatally Shot at NE Miami-Dade Home: Police

A child died after he was shot in the torso Thursday at a home in northeast Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the 10-year-old child with a gunshot to the upper body. He was airlifted to...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police

A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Beast

Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche

A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.
