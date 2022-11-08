Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
First-time Republican candidate Alexis Calatayud secures Senate seat serving southeast Miami-Dade
She will represent Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, parts of Homestead and Coral Gables and several unincorporated neighborhoods. Voters in Senate District 38, which spans a swath of southeast Miami-Dade County, chose Republican first-time candidate Alexis Calatayud on Tuesday to represent their interests in Tallahassee. With all 231...
Florida’s Miami-Dade County turns red for DeSantis: First GOP gov to win in two decades
Miami-Dade County in South Florida had a change of heart Tuesday and went red as voters supported Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis who is projected to be the first GOP governor to win the county in two decades. The county’s shift from blue to red was part of a predicted successful...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Schools Weathered the Referendum Storm
Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials were stressed and seriously concerned about the fate of the renewal referendum. With inflation impacting everyone, they were worried that voters would not tax themselves again to invest in public education, especially with the Miami-Dade Republican Party having recommended voting “no” on the referendum issue. But the measure passed easily.
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Strong winds and heavy rain are spreading across portions of the east coast of Florida and the northwestern Bahamas on Wednesday as Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at the Sunshine State.
Hurricane Watch In Effect Ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
A hurricane in November? It is possible. As Subtropical Storm Nicole heads toward Florida, the National Hurricane Center issued hurricane and storm surge watches for much of southeastern and east-central Florida on Monday morning. As of the 10 a.m. advisory, Subtropical Storm Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 45 miles...
NBC Miami
Roadways Flooded in Parts of Broward County After Nicole
Drivers were met with flooded roadways across parts of Broward County on Thursday as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Chopper footage showed the flooding along A1A just sound of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale after the storm made landfall Thursday morning over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.
NBC Miami
Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike
Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
Click10.com
Broward County School Board race too close to call
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races generally don’t get much attention. They’re mostly free of drama or controversy, or partisanship. But certainly not in Broward County in this midterm election. One of the four school board members suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in the wake of...
Broward County Schools Closed Thursday For Tropical Storm Nicole
All before and after-school activities are canceled, including field trips, committee meetings and night classes. Aftercare will not be available.
NBC Miami
Child Critically Injured in Shooting at NE Miami-Dade Home
A child was hospitalized Thursday after getting shot at a northeast Miami-Dade home, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the child with a gunshot to the upper body. The child was shot by another juvenile in the...
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
NBC Miami
Tow Truck Driver Shoots Business Owner in ‘Heated' Dispute in SW Miami-Dade: Police
A tow truck driver shot a business owner after a heated dispute Friday in southwest Miami-Dade, police said. The shooting happened in the 12800 block of SW 122nd Avenue, in front of Ultimate Auto Werks body shop. Police said the business owner — who witnesses said is the owner of...
Click10.com
2 men shot in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood
MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left two men injured over the weekend in the city’s Overtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Northwest Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find...
NBC Miami
Child Fatally Shot at NE Miami-Dade Home: Police
A child died after he was shot in the torso Thursday at a home in northeast Miami-Dade, police said. Miami-Dade Police responded after 5 p.m. in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, where they found the 10-year-old child with a gunshot to the upper body. He was airlifted to...
NBC Miami
Security Guard Shoots Man During Altercation at Overtown Transit: Police
A security guard shot and critically injured a patron during an altercation Friday at the Overtown Transit station, police said. The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 1st Court and 7th Street, according to Miami-Dade Police. The security guard, who was on duty, fired his gun during the altercation,...
NBC Miami
Family Located After Child Found Wandering Alone on North Miami Beach Roadway
Police have located the family of a young child found wandering alone on a North Miami Beach roadway early Friday morning. Officers found the boy in the middle of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m. The child is non-verbal and was unable to give any information...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Daily Beast
Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche
A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.
