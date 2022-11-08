Roundabout in Washington Township back open after light project completed

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — The roundabout at Mad River and Alex Bell Roads has reopened after completion of eight permanent light poles.

The road closed at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning to replace three temporary streetlights, according to a Montgomery County Engineer spokesperson.

Supply chain issues had previously delayed the installation of permanent light poles.

“We thank drivers for their patience during this one-day closure,” said Paul Gruner, Montgomery County Engineer.

No further updates are expected, the county engineer’s office said.

