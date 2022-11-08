Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Special honors ceremony for veterans was held at Sherill Park Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and the Mayor's Committee for Veteran Affairs recognized veterans and active duty military through a Veterans Day ceremony. The ceremony took place at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park earlier Friday. And while it honored those who served, it also recognized the...
Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
Community leaders 'Drop Everything and Read' to students at Gloria Hicks Elementary
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary asked community leaders to 'Drop Everything and Read' to kids on Wednesday. This was the school's 13th time doing the event to celebrate reading and building up children in the community. Almost 600 kids had the pleasure of hearing from prominent voices...
Purple flowers to fill Water's Edge Park for Alzheimer's walk
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to raising funds and awareness to help end this disease. The event is Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Water's Edge Park starting at 8 a.m. Pets are welcome and...
Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
Santa Claus to make grand appearance at La Palmera mall Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials at La Palmera mall are making way for Santa Claus to make his appearance. Santa's Winter Welcome is presented by Apollo Towing and is a free event complete with live music, entertainment, and fun events for all ages. And in honor of Veterans Day,...
Turkey Trot calls out to runners who want to better education
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port Aransas Realty presents the 2022 Turkey Trot with all proceeds going to sustain programs and provide scholarships for Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Day School, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization and the only day school in Port Aransas. The fundraiser is on November 23,...
southtexascommunitynews.com
City Awarded $1.6M State Grant
CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Governor Greg Abbott announced grants totaling $13.1 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round....
Area non-profit gives turkeys to single moms, their families
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the holidays coming up there tends to be a lot of joy and excitement about the idea of a delicious turkey dinner. But if you are a parent having to do it alone, paired with the rising costs on just about everything out there, that can makes things a little more tough.
As Bond 2022 passes, city of Corpus Christi still working on Bond 2012 project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voters approved the city's latest $125 million bond on Tuesday, which will pay for 32 projects. The projects include everything from streets, public safety and library improvements. However, there's still a project from 10 years ago that remains unfinished. 10 years ago, residents approved Bond...
Veterans Day ceremonies, commemorations were held around the area Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several groups around the Coastal Bend honored our nation's heroes and active-duty military this Veterans Day during several ceremonies planned. In Corpus Christi, a ceremony presented by the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veterans Affairs took place at Sherrill Veteran's Memorial starting at 10 a.m.
Sinton native Mathew Banda buried at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services were held for Mathew Banda -- one of the victims in the deadly wrong-way Harbor Bridge crash that took place last week. Many people attended in order to pay their final respects at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Loved ones told 3NEWS...
75th Annual Toys for Tots campaign underway
The Toys for Tots campaign is reaching out to the community to help make this a very Merry Christmas for all Coastal Bend kids.
CCISD looking to students to approve new lunch items for the next school year
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is looking for some help in deciding what new food items they may serve during the next school year. And who better to help them decide than the students themselves. Enna Godines is a fourth grade student at Windsor...
Port of Corpus Christi receives new $4 million high speed fire, rescue boat
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi is welcoming a new state of the art vessel to their fleet, one that aims to help cut down the time it takes to get to an emergency on the water. 3NEWS was there as the long awaited fire boat...
Nationwide veterinarian shortage reaches the Coastal Bend region
According to the US Department of Agriculture, Brooks County is facing a shortage in private practice veterinarian clinics.
Visitation for San Patricio County dispatcher Betsy Mandujano set for Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A visitation is set for Betsy Mandujano, one of the two people killed in a wrong-way driver accident on the Harbor Bridge last week. The 37-year old was a San Patricio County 911 dispatcher. The Sinton resident graduated from Gregory-Portland High School in 2003, and...
Day of Giving: Amistad Community Health Center hopes to expand their reach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Amistad Community Health Center is hoping to expand their reach with donations from the Coastal Bend Day of Giving. The non-profit offers full-service care for both adults and children, as well as dental and mental healthcare. "We're here for everybody. We serve for the...
Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall stops in Kingsville, gives residents a chance to pay their respects
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 56 years since the ground campaign of the Vietnam War began -- with the conflict lasting for a decade and taking thousands of lives. This weekend, Kleberg County officials are inviting community members out to visit a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Maggie Salinas Pavilion near 6th and Yoakum Avenue.
Zachary Kolda Elementary celebrates Veterans Day, recent Purple Star Campus Designation
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Zachary Kolda Elementary School celebrated their 10-year anniversary, Veterans Day, the recent Purple Star Designation and new military partnerships. The Purple Star Designation is given to schools that show their support and commitment to meeting the needs of military-connected families. 3NEWS spoke with Pat Kolda,...
