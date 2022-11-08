ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Area fencing company builds connection with a local veteran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, the City of Corpus Christi honored the sacrifices of veterans across the nation, and especially those who live in our backyard. A fencing company asked the public to nominate a vet so they could come out and provide their services at no cost. In under four hours, this entire backyard was transformed.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Direction to Success: Saint Leo’s Corpus Christi location offers students a different education option

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saint Leo University, located at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi’s Corpus Christi Education Center, is available for students in the Corpus Christi area. Students can take advantage of Saint Leo University’s flexible class schedules, affordable tuition, facility, and an atmosphere geared toward busy adult students...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

City Awarded $1.6M State Grant

CORPUS CHRISTI (News Release) – Governor Greg Abbott announced grants totaling $13.1 million from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. These grants assist military communities across the state that may be positively or negatively impacted by any future Base Realignment and Closure round....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall stops in Kingsville, gives residents a chance to pay their respects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 56 years since the ground campaign of the Vietnam War began -- with the conflict lasting for a decade and taking thousands of lives. This weekend, Kleberg County officials are inviting community members out to visit a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall at Maggie Salinas Pavilion near 6th and Yoakum Avenue.
KINGSVILLE, TX
