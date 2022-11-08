Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All
Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
The Angry Elephant Opening in Greater Houston
One location will open soon in Magnolia, and another is planned for Cypress.
luxury-houses.net
An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million
11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
katymagazineonline.com
Legendary Country Music Group Celebrates Veterans, Katy Community in Free Concert
Legendary country music group, Diamond Rio will perform in Katy tonight as part of Central Green Park’s Veteran’s Day Celebration. Lead vocalist, Marty Roe met with Katy Magazine to talk about the importance of this community event.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: New build in River Oaks -- See the estate on the market for $12.5M with clean lines, custom details and oh-so-much wood and stone
HOUSTON – River Oaks -- one of the most sought-after, expensive, oldest and storied neighborhoods in Houston -- is known for its expansive mansions and now it has another on the market that’s decidedly new. Like brand, brand-new. The home at 3315 Del Monte Drive is on the...
Houston Press
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good at the Inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Friday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. The Tokyo Night Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more over two nights. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
fox26houston.com
Things to do in Houston this weekend, November 11 to 13: Events, festivals, & more
HOUSTON - Whether you want to get a jump on your holiday shopping list, have some outdoor fun or indulge at a food festival, there are plenty of events to choose from this weekend. Check out this list of just some of the things to do around the Greater Houston...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
Agenda Houston brings sneakers, urban streetwear fashion to Kirby Drive
The sneaker and streetwear retailer can be found on the first floor of the Arrive Upper Kirby development in a 3,870-square-foot spot. (Courtesy Agenda Houston) Agenda Houston—the local, Black-owned fashion retailer—celebrated its Kirby Drive debut Nov. 11 at 3300 Kirby Drive, Unit 4A, Houston. The sneaker and streetwear...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Amazing Holiday Events in Houston for 2022
The Holidays in Houston are a magical time, and we’ve never needed more Holiday Magic than in 2022! Check out these great events happening and mark your calendar not to miss a single one!. The Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular Dec. 3rd is the biggest holiday event in Houston! An incredible...
onekindesign.com
Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas
This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13
Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
Deer Mistakes Sculpture For The Real Thing In The Woodlands, Texas
If you live in or around the Woodlands area, you might recognize these large signs that proudly display the name of the neighborhood. In front of them, there are a few bronze deer sculptures. According to the Houston Chronicle back in 2012 these deer statues were stolen from their corner...
hellowoodlands.com
Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3
CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle.
THE CASTLE – CHRISTENSEN / MEIR / HARRIS / PIGNATARO. Deep in the heart of our small town of Santa Fe, Texas lies a castle. A stately castle that conjures up thoughts of kings & queens, dungeons & dragons, Knights of the Round Table, Romeo & Juliet, alligators & draw bridges, etc.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?
Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
‘The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation’ Film And Soundtrack Brings Hollywood To The Streets of H-Town
The soundtrack features music by Lil Keke, Sauce Walka, Z-Ro, David Banner, DJ XO, DJ Chose, Lil Flip, Big Pokey, Kirko Bangz, Killa Kyleon, Daryl “Dgotti” Monroe, Tyte Eyes, and many more.
Houston Happens – Powerball Jackpot winner, Black Friday deals, Gingerbread houses and so much more!
Traveling, shopping, or winning the powerball jackpot, we cover it all today on Houston Happens!
These 7 Houston steakhouses are worth the splurge
Each of these spots offer wildly different menus and experiences.
