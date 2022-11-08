ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Hottest Gents Parade on Catwalk For an Unforgettable Una Notte Swan Song — $540,000 Raised With Hoots, Hollers and Fun For All

Attorney Mo Aziz on the catwalk at the Una Notte in Italia gala at the Omni Hotel. (Photo by Steven Taylor) After a quarter century of this men’s fashion frolic for charity, Una Notte in Italia delivered a record breaking grand finale with founders Debbie and Rudy Festari finishing the tradition at the Omni Hotel with an unforgettable swan song night. Tables sold out months in advance with regulars eager to join the final celebration, which by evening’s end had enriched Children at Risk coffers by $540,000.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Exceptional Gated Estate in Houston Comes with Spectacular Living Areas and Amazing Outdoor Spaces Selling for $4.5 Million

11526 Shadow Way Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 11526 Shadow Way Street, Houston, Texas is an exceptional gated property with spectacular living areas and dining room overlook to serene setting and pool, sophisticated interiors featuring a series of luminous open spaces. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11526 Shadow Way Street, please contact Sharon Ballas (Phone: 713-822-3895) at Greenwood King Properties for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat Good at the Inaugural Houston Craft BBQ + Beer Festival

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Friday through Saturday, 3 to 10 p.m. The Tokyo Night Festival is back and bigger than ever, celebrating Houston’s Japanese community and culture through food, music, art, anime, martial arts, cars and much more over two nights. This year’s lineup of vendors includes Shun Japanese Kitchen, Hako Bento Box Company, Burger Chan, Click Virtual Food Hall, Aqua S, Ramen Tatsuya and more. Tickets start at $20.
HOUSTON, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - NOV 11TH:. This community breakfast is open to all Veterans and their families. Join this walk to honor our Veterans service, beginning on The Waterway at Blue Door Coffee at 6 am. * Veterans Day Observance & Dedication. The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission invites the community...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Amazing Holiday Events in Houston for 2022

The Holidays in Houston are a magical time, and we’ve never needed more Holiday Magic than in 2022! Check out these great events happening and mark your calendar not to miss a single one!. The Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular Dec. 3rd is the biggest holiday event in Houston! An incredible...
HOUSTON, TX
onekindesign.com

Striking modern home surrounded by a serene woodsy setting in Texas

This modern home was designed by Murphy Mears Architects, nestled on a forested property in The Woodlands, a suburb just north of Houston, Texas. This dwelling was designed to open up to its natural surroundings. Perimeter foliage provides an increasingly dense privacy screen as the property widens towards the back. The home spans across the site to maximize connections to this outdoor landscape.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights

B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are three events to attend in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 12-13

Here are three things do in Conroe and Montgomery Nov. 12-13. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Henry’s Home, Horse & Human Sanctuary is hosting a Veterans day event where families can watch the Texans game and eat burgers. The event will also include a tailgate, photos with Santa, and kid-friendly games and activities. All proceeds benefit the sanctuary, veterans and first responders. 12-4 p.m. $25 (per person). www.facebook.com/henryshomehorseandhumansanctuary/
CONROE, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Bridgewood Farms Announces Winter Craft Market Saturday, December 3

CONROE, TX – Bridgewood Farms will host a Winter Craft Market on Saturday, December 3rd starting at 10:00 a.m. at 11680 Rose Road, Conroe, TX, 77303. The Special Needs clients will be sharing beautiful hand-made pieces they made in their Creative Arts and Pre-Vocational Training programs. Clients have created...
CONROE, TX
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are the Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Texas?

Mama Jack's Road House Cafe is a place where you can enjoy a hearty meal. They offer delicious home-cooked food, including cinnamon rolls and pancakes. They also have a great selection of coffee. The prices are moderate, and the service is excellent. If you're in Kountze, Texas, you'll want to check out Mama Jack's Road House Cafe.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy