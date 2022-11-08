ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.

