Roanoke, VA

Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
RUSTBURG, VA
Suspect arrested for Lynchburg shooting in Jacksonville Fl.

UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department says, Derek Allen Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Police report Lewis was taken into custody at the Jacksonville International Airport without incident at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say he is being held in Florida pending extradition proceedings.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Family speaks out after house set on fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
ROANOKE, VA
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
CAVE SPRING, VA
Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
National D-Day Memorial Foundation to hold Veterans Day ceremony

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The National D-Day Memorial Foundation will be honoring veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony at the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Tpke, Bedford, Va. According to organizers, the event has been moved inside due to inclement weather but will begin at 11...
BEDFORD, VA
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA

