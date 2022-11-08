Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
wfxrtv.com
Car reportedly hydroplanes and rolls on Friday evening in Rustburg: firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a crash where a car reportedly hydroplaned and rolled on Friday evening. Firefighters say the crash happened at 4:24 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 on Campbell Highway just before Poor House Road. According to a Facebook post, firefighters say a Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound when it hydroplaned hit a guardrail, and rolled over the rail. The car ended up on its side resting against trees.
wfxrtv.com
Dealing with Dollars: Tips to make your vehicle last past 100,000 miles
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Taking care of your car can be costly, but there are a few things you can do to make sure your vehicle lasts for a long time. Maynard Keller, a financial expert and president of the Roanoke Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America offers these tips:
wfxrtv.com
Probable flu cases prompt school closures in Craig and Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Health, it is likely going to be a pretty significant flu season. Flu and flu-like illnesses have caused some schools to temporarily close, but experts say there are steps people can take to reduce their risk. Ellen Fischer...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. House under renovation catches fire due to electrical issue: Fire Marshal
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A home was undergoing renovations when it caught fire Saturday morning and part of the floor collapsed, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Firefighters say they responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 to the 1400 block of Skyview Road in the...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect arrested for Lynchburg shooting in Jacksonville Fl.
UPDATE: The Lynchburg Police Department says, Derek Allen Lewis was taken into custody in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday. Police report Lewis was taken into custody at the Jacksonville International Airport without incident at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say he is being held in Florida pending extradition proceedings.
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Co. announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — After searching the nation, Roanoke County announced the appointment of its 4th Chief of Police, Michael Poindexter. The announcement came from Roanoke County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership, and growth...
wfxrtv.com
6 Cave Spring Student Athletes sign NLI
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA(WFXR) — Six Cave Spring athletes put pen to paper and signed their national letters of intent. Peyton Horsley has signed with Concord and Trey Ludy will be heading to the NRV to play for Coach Alex Guerra and the Radford Highlanders – both will play baseball at their respective colleges. Swimmer Ava Muzzy signs with North Carolina – and lacrosse player Morgan Allardi signed with Gannon University. Then golfer Owen Bright is heading to the Division II ranks to joining Emory and Henry. While VHSL Class 3 state champion – Dylan Saunders will be taking his talents to Fairleigh Dickenson university to play basketball.
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery Co. Public Schools adding full-time bus driver jobs
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)– Montgomery County Public Schools is adding full-time positions for bus drivers to help fill current vacancies. Instead of being a 4.25-hour job, it’s now a 6.5-hour full-time job, and the position provides health insurance through the school district. MCPS is also offering a $2,000...
wfxrtv.com
National D-Day Memorial Foundation to hold Veterans Day ceremony
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The National D-Day Memorial Foundation will be honoring veterans with a Veterans Day ceremony at the Bedford Moose Lodge, located at 2986 W Lynchburg-Salem Tpke, Bedford, Va. According to organizers, the event has been moved inside due to inclement weather but will begin at 11...
wfxrtv.com
3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA(WFXR) — Wednesday afternoon 3 student-athletes from Christiansburg High School put pen to paper to sign their national letters of intent. First off…cross country and track runner McKenna Spaulding will continue her running career at Carson-Newman University. McKenna is an all regional runners and she is also...
