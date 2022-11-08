Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bossierpress.com
BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category. Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.
bossierpress.com
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr.
Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. Bossier City, LA – Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. “Jody,” Age 68 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday morning November 5, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 26, 1953 to Carmen A. Prest and Joseph A. Prest, Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Class of 1971.
Sewer Work
Sewer Work
Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to. increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those. A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No. 1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80...
bossierpress.com
Community meetings regarding excavation of contaminated soil to be held November 15
The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings on Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City. Residents will learn...
bossierpress.com
Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night
Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
bossierpress.com
Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Crash
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove. The initial investigation revealed...
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Parish jamboree set for Saturday at Bossier
Bossier High is hosting the parish boys and girls jamboree Saturday. It starts at noon with a girls matchup between Parkway and Haughton. The regular season starts Monday.
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Haughton get wins
Cope took the lead in both Bossier Parish middle school divisions with close victories over Benton at home Thursday. In two extremely competitive contests, Cope won the eighth-grade game 21-20 and the seventh-grade game 26-24. In another eighth-grade game, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-14 at Greenacres. In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Three head coaches to make debuts as season set to begin
Three head coaches will be making their debuts when the 2022-23 season for LHSAA schools opens next week. They are Bossier’s Justin Collins, Parkway’s Brian Rayner and Haughton’s Robert Price. At Bossier, the goal is always the same — making a run at a state championship.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Bossier Parish first-round game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m. Haughton No. 27 non-select Division I, Airline No. 7. HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs averaged 33.2 points per game in the regular season and allowed 30.9 … Haughton was within six of Airline early in the fourth quarter in regular-season game … Senior QB Colin Rains passed for 289 yards and ran for 88 in last meeting … Senior RB Tyler Rhodes rushed for 119 yards … Senior WR Jalen Lewis had six catches for 158 yards … Junior WR Rashard Douglas had three receptions for 101 yards … Bucs lost to No. 8 Chalmette 21-20 in first round last season.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Two first-round games to be broadcast on local radio
Two first-round non-select Division I playoffs games Friday night involving parish teams will be broadcast on local radio. The Benton-Ponchatoula game will be on The Light 92.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/ksyr. The Airline-Haughton game will be on Miracle 89.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/kflo.
