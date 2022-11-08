ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

BOSSIER CHAMBER WINS 2022 LACCE CHAMBER OF THE YEAR

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce was recognized on Monday evening as the 2022 LACCE Chamber of the Year, in the Medium Chamber Category. Recognized for their strong work in leadership, advocacy and community development in 2022, the Bossier Chamber was awarded the highest honor by the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) at the organization’s Annual Conference and Awards dinner on Monday, Nov. 7 at the Hilton Shreveport.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr.

Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. Bossier City, LA – Joseph Anthony Prest, Jr. “Jody,” Age 68 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday morning November 5, 2022 at Colonial Oaks Rehabilitation Center in Bossier City, Louisiana after a lengthy illness. He was born in Beaumont, Texas on November 26, 1953 to Carmen A. Prest and Joseph A. Prest, Sr. He graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, Louisiana in the Class of 1971.
HAUGHTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Sewer Work

Development along U.S. Hwy. 80 and several connecting roadways is beginning to. increase and the Bossier Parish Police Jury is taking steps to accommodate those. A series of sewer lines, part of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewer District No. 1of Bossier Parish, is currently being laid along sections of U.S. Hwy. 80...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Community meetings regarding excavation of contaminated soil to be held November 15

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and the Multistate Environmental Response Trust (the Multistate Trust) are hosting community meetings on Tuesday, November 15 to discuss the ongoing removal of contaminated soil around Scott-Dickerson Homes near the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee Wood Treating Facility (the Site) in Bossier City. Residents will learn...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled for Saturday Night

Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop G will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday, November 12, 2022, from approximately 9:00 p.m. to approximately 12:00 a.m., weather and traffic conditions permitting, in Bienville Parish. The mission...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Pedestrian Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Parish Camp Road, just east of Fairview Point Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Dallas Broussard III, of Elm Grove. The initial investigation revealed...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Greenacres, Haughton get wins

Cope took the lead in both Bossier Parish middle school divisions with close victories over Benton at home Thursday. In two extremely competitive contests, Cope won the eighth-grade game 21-20 and the seventh-grade game 26-24. In another eighth-grade game, Greenacres defeated Rusheon 28-14 at Greenacres. In other seventh-grade games, Greenacres...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Bossier Parish first-round game capsules

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7 p.m. Haughton No. 27 non-select Division I, Airline No. 7. HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs averaged 33.2 points per game in the regular season and allowed 30.9 … Haughton was within six of Airline early in the fourth quarter in regular-season game … Senior QB Colin Rains passed for 289 yards and ran for 88 in last meeting … Senior RB Tyler Rhodes rushed for 119 yards … Senior WR Jalen Lewis had six catches for 158 yards … Junior WR Rashard Douglas had three receptions for 101 yards … Bucs lost to No. 8 Chalmette 21-20 in first round last season.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Two first-round games to be broadcast on local radio

Two first-round non-select Division I playoffs games Friday night involving parish teams will be broadcast on local radio. The Benton-Ponchatoula game will be on The Light 92.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/ksyr. The Airline-Haughton game will be on Miracle 89.1 FM. Link: http://69.64.65.171:8192/kflo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy