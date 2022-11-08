ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver City, NM

State holding delinquent property auction

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268lmM_0j3VlOL400

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas.

Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements

The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. People can register on the state website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
Government Technology

Santa Fe Council Adopts Multimodal Transportation Plan

(TNS) — Despite Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber's objections that a new Multimodal Transition Plan does not go far enough to ensure the city's commitment to developing a less car-centric and more environmentally friendly transportation system, the City Council voted Wednesday to adopt the guiding document. Councilor Signe Lindell...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe: Downtown Fire Under Investigation

The Santa Fe Fire Department responded yesterday afternoon—at approximately 12:40 pm—to a structure fire on Otero street near Paseo de Peralta. According to a city news release, the event was a “first alarm fire” requiring three fire engines/ladder trucks, a Rescue Engine, two medical units, battalion chiefs and a training captain. Here are some photos. Both the Santa Fe Police Department and the Fire Department’s Prevention Office are investigating the fire, the cause of which remains undetermined. The structure that burned was an unoccupied commercial building under renovation—the former McKee Office Building whose owners hope to turn into a downtown hotel. Developer and partial owner Marc Bertram tells the Santa Fe New Mexican he thinks the fire could have been started by an unhoused person camping in the building. “We have had constant problems with people, specifically in the building that caught fire, ever since we started demolition on it,” Bertram told the paper. “They will sneak in there and they’ll camp out in there…we’re in the process of sort of tearing it apart, so it’s wide open.” He said the fire could push the project back by six months. SFPD last summer arrested and charged Oryan Yazzie with arson and burglary in the same vicinity, following a fire they say he set at La Casa Sena; that case remains pending following a psychiatric evaluation of Yazzie to determine his competency to stand trial.
SANTA FE, NM
kunm.org

Former Española mayor becomes NM Auditor

Former Española mayor Joseph Maestas, a Democrat, was elected state auditor on Tuesday, replacing Brian Colón. He defeated opponent Travis Steven Sanchez, a Libertarian, by 61.1% to 38.9%. The state auditor conducts regular financial reviews of state and local public entities and can step in to audit an...
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

4 arrested in Santa Fe Target shoplifting bust

BioVenture Partnership event sparks conversations …. The UNM Health Sciences Clinical and Translational Science Center hosted the fourth annual BioVenture Partnership event Friday. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this …. Inflation, drought contributing to beef prices this holiday season. Frustration grows in Acoma Pueblo over weeks with …. Frustration...
SANTA FE, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

- County election count drags into the night

The large number of write-in votes in this year’s election — largely in the three-way race for sheriff — slowed vote counts in Grant County on Tuesday night. As of 11 p.m., results had been reported from early voting and Election Day countywide, but ballots remained to be counted from absentee voters — 1,616 in total.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe fire shuts down roads

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fire shut down roads in Santa Fe for several hours Wednesday. The afternoon fire was just off Paseo de Peralta and Otero Street in a building under renovation. Three firetrucks, a rescue engine, and two medical units responded to the scene. No one was injured. The cause of the fire […]
SANTA FE, NM
tablemagazine.com

Thanksgiving Dinner in Santa Fe

There's something very special about making dinner reservations. The ritual and joy of eating food prepared for you pale to the anticipation and satisfaction of knowing that there is a time and place reserved, just for you, to enjoy one of life's simplest pleasures. Dining out for Thanksgiving may not be on your radar, but considering that this may be the first time you've gathered with friends and loved ones to break bread since the pandemic, it might be the best idea you make this holiday season. Leave the cooking to the pros this year; we have a list that may inspire your plans.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Birth Announcement: Billie Rosario Cardiel – Nov. 9, 2022

Billie Rosario Cardiel was born on November 9th at 1:10 pm at Presbyterian Hospital in Espanola. She weighed 6 pounds and 0.4 ounces was 19 inches long. Proud parents are Mateo and Margaret Cardiel. She is loved and welcomed by paternal grandparents Demetrio Cardiel and Alicia Edgin of Los Alamos; Lori and Keith Lash of Los Alamos, and maternal grandparents Orbry and Kathleen Wright of Los Alamos. Billie is also welcomed by her paternal great-grandparents Jesus and the late Rosario Cardiel of Alamogordo, NM; Charles and the late Linda Hollingsworth of Albuquerque, NM and her late maternal great-grandparents Frank and Ginger Welch of Los Alamos; Lee Wright of Los Alamos; Ed and Billie Kelley of Los Alamos. Courtesy photo.
ESPANOLA, NM
High School Football PRO

Silver City, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Aztec High School football team will have a game with Silver High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SILVER CITY, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Felipe’s Tacos Founder Felipe Martinez to Retire Next Month

“The momentum is picking up, it’s starting to move,” says Felipe Martinez of Felipe’s Tacos. “You can feel it.”. It is a time of change within Martinez’s empire as, after 31 years in business in Midtown Santa Fe, he’ll retire next month following service on Friday, Dec. 16. After that, a former Felipe’s Tacos cook named Rodrigo Rodriguez will take over the location, and its equipment, for his own venture, Tacos El Charrito, previously a food truck. And though Martinez is quick to point out Rodriguez’s skills in the kitchen—and how he sees a bit of himself in the upcoming chef—it’s still tough to know the menu will change, the vibe will change; for certain Santa Feans, news of Felipe’s Tacos closing will be heartbreaking.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Kidnaping ransom scam for Santa Fe Catholic schools

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe's Catholic Schools released a statement regarding recent kidnapping ransom scams. The school system said wrongdoers are contacting parents and guardians for ransom in a credit card payment. In return, their child would have a safe return after being taken off school property.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Frigid start to the weekend

Bundle up this morning as temperatures are feeling more like January! Wind chills are in the single digits across the northern mountains. More hard freezes extend all the way down into Texas. We’re seeing some clouds move across the northern half of the state this morning. They won’t do much today, other than decorate our skies with nice sunrises. High temperatures will rebound some this afternoon with highs around 50° for the ABQ metro, middle 50s for Roswell, and upper 40s for Santa Fe. This is still nearly 10° below average. Our skies become mainly clear later this afternoon, giving way to another very cold night.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man takes plea deal for 7th DWI charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In New Mexico, an eighth DWI carries a minimum 10-year sentence. So, how did a New Mexico man with a long history of drunk driving recently land a plea deal for a pair of DWIs with each one counting as his seventh? It’s a scene 62-year-old Rajashkumar Patel has experienced before; […]
SANTA FE, NM
santafe.com

New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus Announces 42nd Season

Listen up, music lovers! The hills of Santa Fe will once again ring with the passionate sound of voices lifted in song. The New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus (NMGMC) — under the leadership of Aaron Howe, artistic director — has announced its 42nd Season concert lineup. The upcoming season will feature some of the most ambitious programming the chorus has taken on to date. The season kicks off with the annual holiday show featuring a concert performance of Scrooge. The spring concert, The Show Must Go On, features the music of Queen. Rounding out the season in June will be the Southwest premiere of Christopher Tin’s newest release, To Shiver the Sky.
SANTA FE, NM
unm.edu

UNM professor recruits for sleep and memory study

It will be a study they’ll hopefully never forget. UNM Professor and Psychology Clinical Neuroscience Center Director Vincent Clark is heading up new memory research in partnership with Santa Fe company NeuroGeneces, Inc. Thanks to a combined $300,000 in grants from the National Science Foundation and the Air Force,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy