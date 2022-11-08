State holding delinquent property auction
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state tax and revenue department will soon auction off properties that were delinquent on their taxes. The auctions will be held on November 16 in Silver City and November 30 in Las Vegas.Attorney General announces state will receive almost $200 million from opioid lawsuit settlements
The auctions begin at 10 but people will need to register within an hour before they begin. People can register on the state website .
