FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hutchinson Man Arrested for Accidentally Shooting Pregnant Woman, Killing Unborn Baby
Hutchinson Police arrested a 23 year old man in an accidental shooting incident. Around 2:40 a.m. on November 4th, officers were sent to a residence in the 500 Block of East Ave B in response to shooting call. Police came in contact with a 30-year-old pregnant woman. She had suffered...
Wichita man charged in auto theft, child abduction incident
A 30-year-old Wichita man has been charged in connection with the theft of a car with two young children inside at a south side convenience store. Tyler Kirkhart appeared in court Thursday to face two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child and one count of theft. His bond was set at $450,000 and attorneys will talk about the case on November 23rd.
Man and woman killed by driver in north Wichita ID’d
The man and woman killed in a north Wichita crash Thursday evening are identified as 20-year-old Christian Evans, of Elk City, and 18-year-old Emily Stein, of Wichita. The two were working to change a flat tire around 7 p.m., on the ramp from northbound I-135 to eastbound K-96. They were reported to be on the right shoulder, when a driver in a pickup went onto the shoulder and hit them. Evans and Stein died at the scene.
WPD Investigating Firearm Discharge at Via Christi St. Francis
Wichita Police are investigating after a shot was fired inside an Ascension Via Christi facility. Around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7th, officers responded to a vandalism report at 929 N. St. Francis. There they learned a single gunshot had been fired from inside the secured pediatric unit. Investigators learned...
Police identify three women connected to hospital incident
Wichita police say they have identified the three women involved in an incident where a shot was fired inside a hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit.
Police looking for three women after shot fired at Wichita hospital
Police are looking for three women after a shot was fired Monday evening inside a Wichita hospital. Police were called to Ascension Via Christi at 929 North St. Francis around 7 p.m. Monday. They learned that a single gunshot had been fired inside the pediatric unit. Investigators said a child...
Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Warning of New “Spoofing” Scam
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam that involves individuals falsely identifying themselves as employees of the Sheriff’s Office. The suspects are falsely informing victims they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty. The suspects then instruct the victim to obtain gift cards to pay a fine.
Complete List of City Facility Closures for Veteran’s Day
The following City of Wichita facilities will be closed and/or have special hours for Veteran’s Day:. City Hall, neighborhood resource centers, Transit administrative offices, Wichita Public Library locations, Park administrative offices & Recreation centers, Botanica, CityArts, Wichita Art Museum, Great Plains Nature Center, Environmental Health office and the WATER Center.
Cause identified for fire at Park City recycling facility
Sedgwick County fire officials have determined the cause of a fire that burned for more than a week at a Park City recycling facility. Investigators said spontaneous combustion occurred at the southeast corner of the most northern pile of wood debris. That happens when low ignition temperature materials, like wood, wood chips and mulch, self-heat and auto-ignite. Investigators said that was the only cause that could not be ruled out.
Boil Water Advisory Issued for the City of Maize
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Maize public water supply system located in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled...
