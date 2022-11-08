Last night, Guillermo del Toro dropped some VFX footage on Instagram from his canceled production of his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness. The clip was created by Industrial Light and Magic, which demonstrates that he was pretty far along in the film’s pre-viz development, and was minutes away from starting to shoot before it got unceremoniously shut down by Universal Studios, citing both the R-rating and the 150 million dollar price tag. You can see the clip below, but be warned; the monster that appears truly lives up to del Toro’s best horror creatures. (It also, stunningly enough, matches up to Lovecraft’s own vision for the monster.)

2 DAYS AGO