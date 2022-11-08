Read full article on original website
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Gizmodo
Guillermo del Toro Reveals Horrifying At the Mountains of Madness VFX
Last night, Guillermo del Toro dropped some VFX footage on Instagram from his canceled production of his adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness. The clip was created by Industrial Light and Magic, which demonstrates that he was pretty far along in the film’s pre-viz development, and was minutes away from starting to shoot before it got unceremoniously shut down by Universal Studios, citing both the R-rating and the 150 million dollar price tag. You can see the clip below, but be warned; the monster that appears truly lives up to del Toro’s best horror creatures. (It also, stunningly enough, matches up to Lovecraft’s own vision for the monster.)
Gizmodo
Andor Is Great Television Because It Doesn't Require Knowing Everything About Star Wars
Prior to Andor, the Star Wars universe never really got down to the grit of how and why the Rebellion came together outside of the Skywalker saga. Disney+’s Rogue One prequel series led by Tony Gilroy has injected the franchise with complex, heady themes that have astounded and made Andor can’t-miss, weekly appointment television.
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Says 'Avatar 3' Could Be the Last Film of the Series
In anticipation of the upcoming second installment of the Avatar franchise, director James Cameron has revealed that he does have plans to continue the franchise, however, it will all be due to the success of the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water. While the fact that the longevity of...
TODAY.com
Jason Momoa’s daughter adorably crashes his red carpet interview
Jason Momoa’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, made a surprise appearance during his recent red carpet interview as he gushed about how much his children mean to him. The 43-year-old actor attended the red carpet premiere for his upcoming Netflix film “Slumberland” on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and brought a couple of special guests with him.
Boy Meets World Producer Explains Why Danielle Fishel's Character Was Named Topanga, And The Reason Is Surprisingly Personal
A Boy Meets World producer gave a surprisingly personal reason as to why Danielle Fishel's character was named Topanga.
CNET
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Ups Violence to Another Level
Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick: Chapter 4. A trailer for the fourth movie of the titular character debuted Thursday, and it shows a new level of action for the series starring Reeves. John Wick will take his fight to the High Table, the criminal underworld's most powerful organization, but discovers he has a family tie to the same group that's hunting him down.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has 1 emotional mid-credits scene. Here's what it means for future Marvel movies.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has only one credits scene but it is a game-changer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ETOnline.com
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'He's Never Been Happier'
Chris Evans has a new title and a new love interest! Just days after People named him 2022's Sexiest Man Alive, ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating 25-year-old Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They...
Brendan Fraser and Jean Smart to Star in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Table Read Benefit for the Ed Asner Family Center (EXCLUSIVE)
Happy holidays, indeed! Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Ken Jeong will star in this year’s virtual table read of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” benefitting the Ed Asner Family Center, on Dec. 11. The cast also includes JK Simmons, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Chelsea Darnell and Ben Mankiewicz. “As the parents of autistic children, [my husband] Matt and I saw a desperate need to create a safe and welcoming community for Special Needs families,” Ed Asner Family Center co-founder Navah Asner said in statement Wednesday. “The Center provides arts and vocational enrichment and critical mental health services to these...
Gizmodo
Interview With the Vampire
I hold up a little toy to the camera; it’s a Lorme, a resin art toy that my friend made. “Is that a plague doctor?” Jacob Anderson, star of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, asks as I turn it around to show him the little details. Anderson has a collection of art toys himself, so I thought I’d share a few of my own small collection before we start our interview. “Oh, hello.”
Gizmodo
Celebrate 20 Years of Spider-Man Movies With This Trip Down VFX Lane
The last two decades have given us four Spider-Men on the big screen, from Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker all the way to the vanguard lead in animation as Miles Morales swings across the Spider-Verse. In all that time, Sony’s Imageworks VFX house has been part of the team that’s breathed life into the Spidey universe, and is looking back at its history in its 30th year.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Had to Swap Twins in Season Finale
Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor play House of the Dragon's twin knights Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll. Both knights are part of the Kingsguard, sworn to protect whomever sits on the Iron Throne. In the season finale of HBO Max's Game of Thrones prequel, which aired Oct....
'Yellowstone' creator says it's not 'the red-state Game of Thrones,' pushing back on the idea that it's a conservative TV show
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan says it's not a "red-state" series: "I just sit back laughing. I'm like, 'Really?'
Gizmodo
Grogu & the Dust Bunnies
Earlier in the week, and after double checking that it was the official account, everyone’s eyebrows raised when they saw Studio Ghibli use its Twitter to tease a collaboration with Lucasfilm. Followed by a single cryptic tease, speculation ran wild: did Disney convince Hayao Miyazaki to do a short for Star Wars Visions? Was this a film to add to the studio’s portfolio? At the end of it all, the answer turned out to be...a cute little ol’ short film.
Gizmodo
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Angela Bassett on ‘Wakanda Forever,’ Missing Chadwick Boseman and Playing Tina Turner
You play Ramonda, the Queen Mother of Wakanda, in the Black Panther films. Is there one person or inspiration you keep in your head to play a queen?. For me, it’s just the essence of the Black woman. Our strength, resilience, patience, generosity, intellect. That’s what I try to hold onto. An amalgamation of all of us.
Gizmodo
Studio Ghibli Teases a Collaboration With Lucasfilm and Everyone Is Freaking Out
One tweet. Fourteen seconds. An infinite amount of excitement. That’s what happened earlier today when the official Twitter account for Studio Ghibli tweeted a video of its logo accompanied by the logo for Lucasfilm. The implication, of course, is some kind of team-up, but what could it be?. Instantly...
Gizmodo
Okay, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening [Updated]
When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.
Gizmodo
Dragon Age: Absolution's New Trailer Teases a Deadly Magical Heist
The world of Dragon Age is often rocked by monstrous invasions, magical and theistic conflicts, and other life-altering events. While the stakes seem high for it, it looks like the new animated series Absolution is going to take a leaf out of the pages of the excellent Dragon Age II, and do something a little smaller.
