Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
Meth kingpin convicted in enterprise linked to two murders, St. Louis kidnapping
A federal jury has convicted a meth kingpin in a criminal enterprise linked to two murders that followed a kidnapping in St. Louis in 2018.
kttn.com
Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank
A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
Meth Kingpin Accused of St. Louis Kidnapping Found Guilty
Trevor Scott Sparks ran a violent drug ring that sold more than 1,000 pounds of meth
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced DeAngelo Higgs, 36, this week following his August conviction on […]
KSDK
Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday
Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning. Over 20 businesses that have been burglarized are connected, according to police.
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
advantagenews.com
55 years for convicted murderer
A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
kttn.com
Former insurance agent in Missouri sentenced to 3 years in prison for aiding reality show star’s murder conspiracy
U.S. District Judge John A. Ross on Monday sentenced a former insurance agent to three years in prison for helping a former reality show star fraudulently obtain life insurance on the nephew the star later had killed. Judge Ross said there was no evidence that Waiel “Wally” Rebhi Yaghnam knew...
stljewishlight.org
Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC
The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
KMOV
South City man held at gunpoint in attempt to sell car through Facebook Marketplace
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s a rather unique sight on the road: a 2005 Chevy Cobalt with an American flag decal draped over the body. “Her name is Old Glory,” said South City resident Wayne Ervin. “Used it for Fourth of July parades, Veterans Day parades and just a joke.”
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Feds shut down St. Louis work-from-home scheme
Federal officials shut down a work-from-home scam that duped some unknowing St. Louis area workers to re-package and ship stolen items. “These are greedy international thieves. That’s who is victimizing the Americans here.”
Smash-and-Grabs Victimize 29 St. Louis Storefronts in 25 Days
A depressingly long list of small businesses have fallen victim in recent weeks
‘I stand here a free man’: Bobby Bostic released from prison after serving 27 years of 241-year sentence
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis man was given another chance at life on Wednesday. Bobby Bostic was released from prison after serving 27 years of what was supposed to be a 241-year sentence. He has been imprisoned since 1995 for a crime he committed at 16 years...
KMOV
In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
KMOV
14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
20-year-old admits role in widespread carjacking conspiracy
A 20-year-old man appeared in federal court Monday and admitted his involvement in a conspiracy tied to 21 carjackings in St. Louis City and County.
