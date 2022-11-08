ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL
kttn.com

Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

55 years for convicted murderer

A convicted killer may be 90 years old by the time he is released from prison, following sentencing in a Madison County courtroom on Wednesday. 35-year-old Mantia Johnson Jr of Granite City has been sentenced to 55 years in prison following a guilty conviction in August in the killing of Ahmaad Nunley and wounding of Shamyia Seay in 2021.
GRANITE CITY, IL
stljewishlight.org

Cody Rush sentenced to 30 months in prison for threatening to blow up a CRC

The man who just over a year ago threatened to blow up the Central Reform Congregation (CRC) has been sentenced to 30 months in prison. The sentence was handed down Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey for Cody Steven Rush, 30, who pleaded guilty in August to use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. He admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI multiple times on Nov. 5, 2021 and threatening to blow up CRC. Rush said he would take action the next morning, when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

In plea deal, man admits to being part of group believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man has admitted to being involved in a conspiracy believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings in the St. Louis area. Detrich Lamon Williams Jr., 20, pleaded guilty Monday to five felony charges, which included two counts of carjacking, carjacking conspiracy, and firing a gun during a crime. As part of the plea, he admitted to being among a group of teenagers from the Castle Point neighborhood that was involved in a series of carjacking between July and October of 2020. The group is believed to be responsible for 21 carjackings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

14-year-old robbed of Lacoste bag at gunpoint in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 14-year-old boy was robbed Wednesday around 4:45 pm. in St. Louis City. The victim told officers the suspect pulled up next to him in an SUV at N. 16th Street & Mullanphy Street, pointed a handgun at him, and then demanded his black Lacoste bag. The teenager gave the man his bag and the suspect drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

