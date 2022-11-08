Read full article on original website
The 6 Worst AMD GPUs of all time
AMD has been one of the top graphics cards manufacturers for well over a decade after picking up the even-longer-standing ATI. Overall, it’s done pretty well for itself. However, AMD (and ATI) has also made several disappointing graphics cards over the years and GPUs that can barely justify their own existence.
How to add in Apple Numbers
Apple Numbers is a handy spreadsheet application that comes with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS. Numbers works like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, so you can track sales, inventory, budgets, stocks, and similar numeric data. To analyze the data you enter, you likely have numbers that you want to total. We’ll...
Watch a modder transform a Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii
Popular YouTuber Luke Miani has managed to fit the innards of an Apple M1-powered Mac Mini into a Nintendo Wii that can, among other things, game at 4K. Miani wondered what it would be like to fit the power and capability of the tried-and-true M1 Mac Mini into a more unique shell, say, an unassuming Nintendo Wii.
It’s not just you: Microsoft confirms Windows 11 is having gaming issues
Microsoft has confirmed that the latest update to Windows 11 is causing performance issues in some games, along with a host of other problems. Stuttering might be noticeable in some apps as well. Microsoft has put a hold on its Windows 11 22H2 update on devices affected by this issue;...
Want an RTX 4080? Prices suggest you may as well get a 4090
As we get closer to the release date of Nvidia’s RTX 4080 16GB, more and more retailers are starting to put the card up for sale. Today, Micro Center revealed the prices of several models of the GPU. Unfortunately, those who hoped to score a cheap RTX 4080 may...
Apple’s next Studio monitor may use a QD-OLED panel
Apple may be preparing to design upcoming products with OLED panels manufactured by Samsung, according to NotebookCheck (via The Elec). Devices expected to get the panels range from iPads to MacBooks to foldable laptops, the latter of which the brand has not yet introduced, in addition to its Apple Studio Display.
Windows 11 will now work more seamlessly with Apple iCloud
Microsoft has now made available a feature for Windows 11 that will make it easy to connect your iCloud to your Photos app on your PC. The iCloud for Windows app will be downloadable through the Microsoft Store as an add-on update to the Photos app, and it will roll out completely to Windows 11 users by the end of the month, the company said.
The two-year transition to Apple Silicon has been left incomplete
Those were the exact words used by Tim Cook at WWDC 2020 when describing the monumental effort of transitioning its entire line of Macs from Intel to Apple Silicon. A two-year transition seemed extremely ambitious at the time. ARM-based computers, outside of the world of mobile devices, were largely unproven up to this point.
Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals: What to buy before it’s gone
Black Friday is here well ahead of schedule this year, and if you or someone you know is in need of a new portable computer, you don’t have to wait until November 25 to start your search for Black Friday laptop deals. Retailers across the U.S. are already rolling out the red carpet for early shoppers, and we’re seeing a ton of great Best Buy Black Friday deals right now on laptops. Time is of the essence, though, because many of these early deals have already sold out, but we’re here to help. We’ve smoked out the juiciest Best Buy Black Friday deals on everything from budget Windows and ChromeOS machines to gaming laptops.
Walmart just dropped the price of this LG 65-inch TV under $500
It seems like every major retailer has started their best Black Friday TV deals already, a few weeks out from the actual event. Naturally, America’s everything store, Walmart, isn’t going to think twice about joining this trend. For now, let’s highlight something special they have for us with the 2022 model of a 65-inch LG UQ7070ZUE 4K TV, selling it for $476. That’s a savings of $82 off the typical $558 price. It’s one of those once-a-year price points that is truly worth taking a look at.
This Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3080 just got a bit cheaper
Walmart has joined other retailers in running Black Friday deals weeks before the official sales begin on November 25. You don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to start your holiday shopping or just buy some new tech for yourself, because early Walmart Black Friday deals are slashing prices on everything from TVs to laptops. If you’re in the market for a seriously powerful battle station that will be the last gaming machine you’ll need to buy for a long, long time, then the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU is on sale right now for $2,099, giving you a nice 10% discount off its normal $2,356 price.
OnePlus 11: specs, price, release date, and all the rumors we know
Though OnePlus came out with the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T in 2022, that isn’t stopping it from already working on its next flagship smartphone. And since OnePlus usually has a pretty regular schedule with new releases, we should expect the OnePlus 11 sometime early next year. More...
MediaTek’s T800 chipset will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices than ever
MediaTek is on a roll again with a series of impressive chipsets that promise to revolutionize 5G technology from several angles, including taking it beyond smartphones to devices like fixed wireless 5G routers, mobile hotspots, vehicles, and smart home devices. Contents. While the company has already impressed us with some...
Battlefield 2042 is coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month
Electronic Arts announced that Battlefield 2042 will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and EA Access in late November. “We’re proud of the work that we’ve done over the past 12 months. and so if you haven’t jumped in yet, starting in season 3, we’ll be introducing Battlefield 2042 into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and making the game available for subscribers with EA Access,” EA says in its November 2022 development briefing.
Apple slashes trade-in values for its iPhones and more
For at least the third time this year, Apple has slashed the trade-in values for its various products. It means that if you’re shopping at Apple during this holiday season and plan to hand over your old device for a new one, the credit you receive will be less than if you’d done it before November 10.
Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop is $350 off in Dell’s Black Friday Sale
This year’s Dell Black Friday deals have already started, giving you the chance to buy the stylish and powerful Dell XPS 13 Plus with a $350 discount that pulls the laptop’s price down to $1,349 from its sticker price of $1,699. There’s no telling when this offer will end so you’ll want to complete your transaction as soon as possible, which will come with the added bonus of avoiding the rush of online shoppers on Black Friday itself.
Control 2 is in development and it’s coming to PC and current-gen consoles
Remedy Entertainment has officially announced that it is working on Control 2 and has signed a co-development agreement with 505 Games. It will launch for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The sequel to 2019’s Control will have an initial development budget of 50 million euros and utilize Remedy’s...
This bestselling gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $200 off at Walmart
Black Friday is around the corner, but you can beat the rush right now, as Walmart Black Friday deals have already kicked off. This is good news if you’re a gamer, as one of the best Black Friday gaming PC deals is taking place today in the iBUYPOWER TraceMR258i gaming PC, which you can grab for just $1,100. This gaming PC would regularly set you back $1,300, giving this deal a savings of $200. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is free 30-day returns.
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K projector is $1,500 off right now
It’s that time of the year: home theater upgrade season. If you’ve been itching to get a bigger TV, a better sound system, or reinvent your TV room entirely, Black Friday deals are the time to do it. You may be tempted to wait until November 25, but Walmart Black Friday deals have actually started already. If you want to re-create the cinema experience at home, or you just can’t find a TV big enough, you might just need a massive, high-quality projector. Right now Walmart has Samsung’s The Premiere 120-inch 4K Smart Laser Projector for just $1,997. That’s over $1,500 off its usual price of $3,500.
MacBook Pro 14 vs. MacBook Pro 13: M2 for battery, 14-inch for performance
The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro and 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro are two of the most desirable, impressive laptops you can buy in 2022, but how do you pick between them? One might have a newer CPU, but they both have excellent battery life, top-notch build quality, and beautiful designs.
