Elmira, NY

Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

NOV. 9 UPDATE: Officials have provided some more information into the investigation of human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira on Tuesday.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom said that no law enforcement agencies in the County have any missing person reports “that would fit this situation.” However, he added that the Sheriff’s Office has received multiple leads from the area that it is looking into.

He added that his department has reached out to and waiting to hear back from other law enforcement in New York and Pennsylvania to check if they have any matching reports.

The remains that were found off of Bowlby road on Nov. 8 will be examined by an anthropologist to determine height and sex, Schrom said. A femur bone will also be sent to the New York State Police crime lab for DNA testing.

    Sneaker found with remains/Photo; Chemung County Sheriff’s Office
    Response to a body found on Bowlby Rd., Nov. 8, 2022

18 News original report is below:

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira Tuesday and asking anyone with information to help in the case.

Reports of the remains first came into 18 News around 4:20 p.m. on November 8, 2022. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed that the remains were found by hunters in the area of 150 Bowlby Road, east of I-86.

A witness on the scene told 18 News that they discovered the skeletal remains sometime in the morning on November 8. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found several hundred yards into the woods west of the road. Age and sex of the person could not be determined.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office said the person appeared to be dressed for warm weather, wearing possibly a black t-shirt, black Russel Athletics French Terry Joggers (28-30′ inseam), and black Kizik sneakers, size 10.5.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 607-737-2933.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information would be released at a later time. Details are extremely limited at this time.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

