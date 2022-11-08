The lawyers of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes have asked a judge not to sentence her to prison ahead of her sentencing scheduled for next week. Holmes's lawyers have asked that Holmes receive 18 months in home confinement followed by community service just days before her sentencing before U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California. The lawyers have called their client a "singular human with much to give" and argue that prison time is not necessary, according to Reuters.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO