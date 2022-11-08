Read full article on original website
US World Cup Team Starts Arriving in Qatar Ahead of Training
The first part of the U.S. World Cup team arrived in Qatar early Friday. Nine of the 26 players and staff were met by a piano playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and people waving American flags when they walked into a Doha hotel following a flight from New York.
Favorites to Win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Golden Boot in Qatar
Here are the favorites to win the World Cup, Golden Boot in Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s almost time for World Cup soccer. We are just over one week away from kickoff of the opening 2022 World Cup match between Ecuador and host nation Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium.
VAR Still Controversial 4 Years After Its World Cup Debut
The introduction of VAR at the last World Cup proved one thing for sure: It’s nigh impossible to remove controversy from soccer even at the highest level. The technology — short for Video Assistant Referee — has transformed the game, but not everyone agrees that the change has been for the better.
US Women Fall to Germany, 1st 3-game Losing Streak Since '93
The United States women lost again, falling 2-1 to Germany on Thursday night for their first three-game skid since 1993 and first home defeat in more than five years. Paula Krumbiegel scored the decisive goal in the 89th minute for third-ranked Germany in the exhibition at DRV PNK Stadium. Megan...
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Confirm Joint 2030 World Cup Bid
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay confirmed a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup when their government officials signed documents in Santiago on Friday to present to FIFA. “This is the first legal step we need to take to bid at FIFA,” said Pablo Milad, president of the Chilean...
