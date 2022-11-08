Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOC
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
WBOC
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.
Elkton Police officer run over during traffic stop, suspect on the loose
Police in Elkton are searching for a 22-year-old Delaware woman accused of running over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop.
firststateupdate.com
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
Truck driver dead in fatal crash in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 45-year-old man was killed in a motor vehicle collision in Dover early Thursday morning. According to the Delaware State Police, the victim was driving a loaded Freightliner tractor with a fully loaded flatbed of cargo southbound on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway at around 8:09 am when his truck left the roadway and collided with several trees nearby. Police did not release the identify of the driver. Detectives said the driver was not properly restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene. Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway southbound (south of Exit 104) was closed for approximately The post Truck driver dead in fatal crash in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Tractor-trailer Driver Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers
Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision on I-95
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Rd. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
firststateupdate.com
One Killed In I-95 Crash Friday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 95 in the Newark area early this morning. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:43 a.m., a 2020 Kenworth truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the left center lane north of Churchmans Road. For unknown reasons, a 2018 gray Nissan Sentra was stopped in the left center lane of southbound Interstate 95. The front right of the Kenworth truck struck the rear left of the Nissan and pushed it into the right lane for a final resting place. The Kenworth truck was able to safely pull onto the left shoulder.
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Parking Lot of Millsboro Supermarket
MILLSBORO, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a man who died after he was run over by a car in the parking lot of a Millsboro supermarket on Tuesday afternoon. Delaware State Police on Friday identified the victim as James Crowl, 82, of Lewes, Del. Police said that...
Women charged with harboring NC double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigate Shooting That Left One Man Injured
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the Bridgeville area that left one man injured. On November 7, 2022, at approximately 1:47 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive regarding a shooting. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male victim had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was transported by an acquaintance to an area hospital before the arrival of police or medical personnel. He is being treated for serious injuries at this time. No one else was harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
WMDT.com
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
firststateupdate.com
Teen Hospitalized After Thursday Shooting
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m., in the 600 block of Concord Avenue. Police located a 19-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation and further details will be released when possible. Anyone with...
firststateupdate.com
Arrest Made In Shooting Incident Near Christiana Hospital
County Police have updated a story that only FSU brought you late last month. New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence, 32, of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court in Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee police said Wednesday.
WDEL 1150AM
Road rage shooting near Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating an apparent road rage-related shooting in Kent County. A 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire late Tuesday morning on Seven Hickories Road near Brenford Road, between Cheswold and Kenton. The victim was driven by an acquaintance to an area hospital for treatment. Troopers said the...
Deptford Township police search for man who boarded school bus, confronted students
Deptford Township police say the man boarded the school bus and confronted the students, saying they threw debris onto his car.
WBOC
Police Investigating Dover Drive-by Shooting
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred by the Eagle Meadows apartment complex in Dover on Saturday evening. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 4000 block of Vermont Drive regarding a shooting that had occurred a short time ago. The ensuing investigation revealed that sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m., a 36-year-old man was standing outside of a home when a gray passenger car drove by his location. An unknown person or persons then fired several gunshots in the victim’s direction. The vehicle and suspects fled from the area toward an unknown destination. Police said the victim was not harmed in this incident, and the motive behind the shooting remains unclear.
fox29.com
Man, 31, critically injured after he is shot multiple times in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police in West Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man in critical condition. Officials say 18th District officers responded to the 4600 block of Walnut Street Wednesday evening, about 6:30, on the report of a shooting. Officers found the man riddled with bullets on...
Comments / 2