Read full article on original website
Related
Kent, Ottawa counties saw record midterm turnouts Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Kent and Ottawa county voters cast their ballots in record numbers Tuesday, Nov. 8, shattering previous turnout records for midterm elections. In Kent County, 301,027 of the county’s 510,238 registered voters cast their ballot Tuesday, according to the unofficial election results from the Kent County Clerk’s Office.
Live Kent County election results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
GR City Commissioner election results
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, six commissioners are elected to represent the city’s three wards, with each ward receiving two commissioners. In the midterm election, three of the current commissioners are up for reelection, including First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, Second Ward Commissioner Joseph Jones and Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
wbrn.com
Local Election Results
As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
Officials: High in-person voter turnout expected in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months. Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.
whtc.com
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
townbroadcast.com
Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan
Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
GR City Commissioner incumbent Joe Jones unseated in midterm election
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are three new commissioners for the city of Grand Rapids. In the city's Second Ward, which encompasses all of the northeast sides, incumbent Joe Jones was unseated by challenger Lisa Knight. Knight is the executive director of the Girls Choral Academy. She's an active...
Here's why road crews ask volunteers remove political signs post-election
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Now that the election is over in West Michigan, you'll stop seeing an onslaught of political ads on TV. Campaign signs, on the other hand, tend to stick around a bit longer but need to be removed from areas near intersections 10 days after the election.
Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
WWMTCw
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Controversial Jamestown Twp. library funding millage expected to fail again
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A controversial ballot measure in Jamestown Charter Township is expected to fail for the second time, votes are showing. The Patmos Library was vying for nearly 80% of their funds on the Nov. 8 ballot for maintenance, operation and repair of the building. Four of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Historic day in Lansing: Democrats make 2 groundbreaking picks for leadership
LANSING, Mich. – Following the Democrats big win during the midterm election, where they gained majorities in both chambers, there are two groundbreaking picks regarding leadership. Grand Rapids State Senator Winnie Brinks becomes the first-ever female majority leader, and in the state house, Detroit State Rep Joe Tate is...
Muskegon judicial candidate Jason Kolkema, facing domestic violence charges, loses race
Jason Kolkema, the judicial candidate who was captured on camera apparently whipping his girlfriend with a belt this summer, lost in a landslide election Tuesday — defeated by a woman who took 72% of the vote. Attorney Jenny L. McNeill handily defeated Kolkema 40,834 votes to 15,880, according to Muskegon County’s election results...
RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic.
Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court
LANSING, Mich. — Voters reelected two Michigan Supreme Court justices, maintaining the Democratic Party's 4-3 majority. Justice Richard Bernstein was first in the five-candidate field Tuesday with more than 30% of the vote, followed by Justice Brian Zahra at 24%. The two top finishers get seats. Bernstein was nominated...
13 ON YOUR SIDE
Grand Rapids, MI
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Grand Rapids local newshttps://www.wzzm13.com/
Comments / 0