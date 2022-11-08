ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Live Kent County election results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

GR City Commissioner election results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In Grand Rapids, six commissioners are elected to represent the city’s three wards, with each ward receiving two commissioners. In the midterm election, three of the current commissioners are up for reelection, including First Ward Commissioner Kurt Reppart, Second Ward Commissioner Joseph Jones and Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wbrn.com

Local Election Results

As votes are still being counted in the bigger statewide races in Michigan, official results are in for a couple of local proposals. Residents in Big Rapids Township said YES to the Big Rapids Township Library proposal which would levy 0.2 mill for six years to help fund library services for the township.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
townbroadcast.com

Allegan County still red, but not so for most of Michigan

Allegan County: We like the way things are around here. Let’s keep it that way. Vote Republican.” — A winning political strategy for more than a century. Composer Gustav Mahler wrote what I believe to be the longest piece of instrumental music ever, Symphony No. 3, “What the Universe Tells Me.” This inspired me to write a column, “What the Midterm Election Tells Me.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

RSV cases on rise, Democrat wins West Michigan congressional seat (Grand Rapids headlines Nov. 6-11)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan, like many areas of the country, has been experiencing a high spread of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and children’s hospitals such as Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital have been particularly overwhelmed. “Child inpatient numbers and child emergency department visits at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zahra, Bernstein reelected to Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. — Voters reelected two Michigan Supreme Court justices, maintaining the Democratic Party's 4-3 majority. Justice Richard Bernstein was first in the five-candidate field Tuesday with more than 30% of the vote, followed by Justice Brian Zahra at 24%. The two top finishers get seats. Bernstein was nominated...
MICHIGAN STATE
