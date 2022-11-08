ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

AOC teams up with Hochul on Election Day as Zeldin threat rises

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UX7Sy_0j3VgNho00

N ew York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) unexpectedly teamed up with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Tuesday morning in Queens as residents gathered to vote at polling stations across the state.

The pairing came as a surprise after Hochul had avoided appearances with the congresswoman at prior campaign events , which included stumping with high-profile Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton . Hochul has described herself as a more centrist "Biden Democrat," which stands in contrast to Ocasio-Cortez's far-left bent.

VOTER INTIMIDATION REPORTED IN SEVERAL STATES AS NAACP MONITORS THE POLLS

“We cannot afford an anti-choice person. Gov. Hochul has been so strong on supporting women's right to choose,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Post . “She came out here after Hurricane Ida and we worked together to make sure we could get the fastest disaster declaration to help families out here get bailed out.”

Hochul, who became the first female governor of New York after taking over for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo last year, is locked in a heated gubernatorial battle against Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul's opponent has fared surprisingly well in a solidly blue state as high crime rates and high inflation emerged as top issues for voters.

Republicans competing for offices across the state have polled better than expected after the state underwent redistricting following the latest census. A House race between Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney and state Assemblymember Mike Lawler (R) to represent the 17th District has been unexpectedly close given Maloney's prominence in the party.

A crowd gathered around Hochul and Ocasio-Cortez as the governor fielded questions from voters. Jonathan Forgash, founder of the nonprofit group Queens Together, told Hochul on Tuesday that small businesses and restaurants in Queens need her help after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just because COVID's over doesn't mean all the bills aren't catching up with them. If they don't get real help, they will all be gone by the summer. They need grants and small business loans with low interest rates,” Forgash said, according to the report. "The little people really need help. Small businesses are not getting enough support from Albany."

Hochul also encouraged two teenage Girl Scouts to stay involved in politics as they get older.

“You can all be governors or members of Congress,” Hochul told them. “Stay involved. We need that energy from the youth.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ocasio-Cortez is also up for reelection Tuesday and is expected to defeat challenger Tina Forte during the midterm elections.

Republicans are predicted to flip the House and possibly the Senate.

Comments / 5

Vinny Pacilio
3d ago

Ny you will now get what you deserve more government spending on special interest that own the Democratic Party . Sinking ship 🚢

Reply(1)
3
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn Dem Party celebrates groundbreaking election victories

Brooklyn Dem Party Celebrates Groundbreaking Election Victories; Borough Has Highest Dem Voter Turnout in New York State. As results still trickle in from NY’s General Election, The Brooklyn Democratic Party displayed its outsized role in winning historic Statewide elections while celebrating boroughwide victories. A National Spotlight on the “Political...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election Results

For the last several elections, The Bronx has had an abysmally low voter turnout at the polls, and the 2022 General and Midterm Elections proved no different. Overall in The Bronx, election results revealed no major upsets, with Democrats solidly holding comfortably onto power in their districts, whether they be congressional or New York State Assembly and senatorial districts.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

AOC Election Results: Prominent NYC Progressive Wins Re-Election to House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has won re-election, NBC News projects. Ocasio-Cortez, 33, a prominent progressive, had the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in a solid Democratic-leaning district that covers part of the Bronx, Queens and Rikers Island. She has served in the House since 2019 and is a member...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Marc Molinaro flips upstate New York House district back to GOP control

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro (R-NY) defeated attorney Josh Riley (D-NY), flipping a closely watched upstate New York House district to GOP control. Molinaro was elected to represent New York's 19th Congressional District just months after Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) edged him out in a special election to replace former Rep. Antonio Delgado. Delgado resigned on May 25 to become lieutenant governor of New York. After the state was forced to redraw its congressional map earlier this year, Ryan decided to seek his first full term in office in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
PIX11

NYC votes yes on 4 ballot measures

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers voted in favor of four ballot proposals aimed at reshaping the city and state on Election Day. The first ballot proposal was posed to voters statewide. “Question one was a $4.2 billion environmental bond act focused on things like climate resiliency, clean drinking water nature, preservation, and much more […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Kathy Hochul Elected As New York State’s First Female Governor

NEW YORK, NY (WNY News Now) – Kathy Hochul was elected as New York’s first female Govenor on Tuesday night. The Democrat declared victory around 11:30 p.m. while speaking to supporters in New York City. Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
251K+
Followers
72K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy