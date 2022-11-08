Read full article on original website
The election is over. The fight for the explanation is just getting started.
The winners of the 2022 elections will determine who controls the Congress and state houses. The winners of the explanation of those results will determine what the 2024 campaigns look like. What matters to voters is who won and who lost in 2022. What matters to politics is who wins and loses the story.
