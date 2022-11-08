Resident, 9 dogs escape Raynham house fire
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Raynham Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters rushed to the Center Street home around 12:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors.
Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said one resident and eight dogs escaped the home safely, while a ninth dog was rescued by firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
It's unclear at this time whether the home is considered a total loss.
