Resident, 9 dogs escape Raynham house fire

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Raynham Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the Center Street home around 12:30 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from both floors.

Raynham Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita said one resident and eight dogs escaped the home safely, while a ninth dog was rescued by firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time whether the home is considered a total loss.

