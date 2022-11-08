ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — Was it you who bought a winning ticket in Lakewood?

The Ohio Lottery has announced that a ticket matching five of the most recent Powerball jackpot drawing numbers was sold at the Get Go at 14013 Detroit Avenue.

1 person hits $2B Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announce

This is the seventh ticket to match the million dollar prize in Ohio in 2022, the lottery said. The ticketholder joins 21 across 16 other states who also won a $1 million prize.

After reaching record-breaking levels, and whipping many lottery hopefuls into a frenzy over technical issues Monday night, someone who purchased a ticket in California finally took the top $2.04 billion jackpot, Nexstar confirmed Tuesday.

The winning Powerball numbers were as follows: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and Powerball 10 with Powerplay 2x.

Come Wednesday, the Powerball is back to an estimated $20 million grand prize.

