100K strollers recalled after reports of frames cracking, hurting children
NEW YORK (WXIN) — More than 100,000 strollers are being recalled after several reports of the frames cracking and injuring children using them. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Mockingbird Single-to-Double Strollers. These strollers were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as multiple online stores from March 2020 through September 2022.
