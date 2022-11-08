Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Election Results: November 8, 2022
Polls close at 8 p.m. today, and election results should begin rolling in between 8:15 and 8:30, beginning with early voting numbers. Natchitoches Parish Journal will continue to publish the final as results as counted. Please watch our website and our Morning Update. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
kalb.com
Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville High School: John McCloskey!. Just ahead of our National Day of Remembrance for our veterans, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a Veterans Day ceremony. Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial. Updated:...
kalb.com
Lizzie Felter to represent District 4 on Alexandria City Council
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4. Felter ran last year to represent District 4, but lost to City Council President Catherine...
kalb.com
Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes
Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
2urbangirls.com
Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash
MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
Louisiana mayor running for re-election killed in crash hours before polls close
The mayor of a Louisiana parish running for re-election was killed in an Election Day crash just hours before the polls were set to close.
kalb.com
City of Alexandria honors veterans
After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4. The Town of Cheneyville honored the men and women who have served our country with a bike ride to the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville.
Mayor running for reelection killed in crash on Election Day
The mayor of Melville, Louisiana, died after a car crash on Election Day. Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 190 near the town of Port Barre on Tuesday afternoon, the Louisiana State Police said, according to KLFY. Hendrix’s identity was confirmed by the St....
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc elected Opelousas Chief of Police in Nov. 8 election
Graig "Twin" LeBlanc has been elected as Opelousas Chief of Police.
Ryan Williams defeats 3-time Ville Platte mayor Jennifer Vidrine
VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Ryan Leday Williams has been elected as the new mayor of Ville Platte. Williams has defeated 3-time incumbent Mayor Jennifer Vidrine with 1558 or 54% of the votes, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. He is a current member of the Evangeline Parish Police Jury who represents District […]
kalb.com
Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a rainy night for the first round of the playoffs around Central Louisiana, but that did not stop the teams from pouring on some impressive highlights. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Click the SuperSurvey week below...
cenlanow.com
Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
kalb.com
Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign
The following has been provided by the Rapides Foundation:. The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
kalb.com
Cheneyville honors veterans with bike ride
United States veterans are being honored across the country today for Veterans Day. After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4. Jury selection begins Monday for man...
theadvocate.com
Graig 'Twin' LeBlanc unseats Martin McLendon to become Opelousas’ next police chief
Graig “Twin” LeBlanc unseated Martin McLendon in the Opelousas police chief’s race on Tuesday. LeBlanc won 53% of the vote – 2,580 votes – to McLendon’s 2,260 votes. Both men ran as Democrats. A third candidate in the race, Lawrence “Gum” Richard, was disqualified before election day.
kalb.com
Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams. The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye. Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield,...
kalb.com
Capt. Shreve vs Tioga voted Week 11 MedExpress Game of the Week
BALL, La. (KALB) - In the wise words of Jim Mora, “Playoffs, you wanna talk about playoffs?” In this case, we are ready to talk about the playoffs. With a full slate of games scheduled for the first round of the playoffs, 11 teams from Central Louisiana will take the field looking to extend their season.
kalb.com
Menard’s Andrew Prejean signs NLI with Meridian CC
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From the Menard Eagles to the Meridian CC Eagles, Andrew Prejean is keeping the same mascot as he signed his NLI with MCC to further his baseball career. Prejean, a RHP at Menard, is one of the best young talents on the mound in Central Louisiana....
kadn.com
Opelousas Police Chief Ousted Amid Violence
Opelousas, La (KADN)- With three candidates in the race for Opelousas Chief of Police, Graig "Twin" Leblanc, won 53% of the vote and will take office in January. Current Opelousas Chief of Police Martin Mclendon understands one of the major factors for the loss is the gun violence in the city. "Families that have been affected by it, the community who is frustrated with it. That record is sitting before me. It's undeniable that we have gun violence across Opelousas, across the United States."
Comments / 0