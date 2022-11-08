ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Election Results: November 8, 2022

Polls close at 8 p.m. today, and election results should begin rolling in between 8:15 and 8:30, beginning with early voting numbers. Natchitoches Parish Journal will continue to publish the final as results as counted. Please watch our website and our Morning Update. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Race for Alexandria City Council District 2 seat heads to runoff

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Pineville High School: John McCloskey!. Just ahead of our National Day of Remembrance for our veterans, the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk hosted a Veterans Day ceremony. Accused RPSO informant rapist rebooked, held without bond ahead of Nov. 14 trial. Updated:...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Mayor Hall reacts to Jacques Roy lead in votes

Brooke Buford recaps the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election. The Wildcats have clinched their winning season since 2014. Dylan Domangue speaks with Jacques Roy after winning the Alexandria mayoral seat once again. Ball Mayor Gail Wilking leading in votes. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Bennett Roland Jr. speaks with Ball...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
2urbangirls.com

Louisiana mayor, up for reelection, dies in Election Day crash

MELVILLE, La. – A Louisiana mayor up for reelection was killed today in a vehicle crash. Melville Mayor Velma Hendrix, 84, was killed in a vehicle crash on Tuesday. Hendrix, 84, was a longtime St. Landry Parish educator and was first elected Melville’s mayor in 2018, winning 70% of the vote. She previously served on the town’s board of alderman, serving in the mid-1990s to early 2000s and again before she was elected to her mayoral post, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.
MELVILLE, LA
kalb.com

City of Alexandria honors veterans

After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4. The Town of Cheneyville honored the men and women who have served our country with a bike ride to the Alexandria VA Medical Center in Pineville.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Vote for the Week 11 Southern Air Cool Play of the Week

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a rainy night for the first round of the playoffs around Central Louisiana, but that did not stop the teams from pouring on some impressive highlights. It’s time to vote for the Southern Air Cool Play of the Week. Click the SuperSurvey week below...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Open Casting Call Announced for launching in 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Open casting call announced for Healthy Behaviors campaign

VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cheneyville honors veterans with bike ride

United States veterans are being honored across the country today for Veterans Day. After this week’s election, Alexandria will have a couple of new faces on the City Council. One of them is Lizzie Felter, who won the race to represent District 4. Jury selection begins Monday for man...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Nine area teams move on to the 2nd round of the playoffs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We started with 13 local teams going into the playoffs, and after a night of rainy action, we are down to nine teams. The Many Tigers and St. Mary’s Tigers automatically advanced to the second round after securing a first-round bye. Leesville, Rosepine, Avoyelles, Winnfield,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Capt. Shreve vs Tioga voted Week 11 MedExpress Game of the Week

BALL, La. (KALB) - In the wise words of Jim Mora, “Playoffs, you wanna talk about playoffs?” In this case, we are ready to talk about the playoffs. With a full slate of games scheduled for the first round of the playoffs, 11 teams from Central Louisiana will take the field looking to extend their season.
TIOGA, LA
kalb.com

Menard’s Andrew Prejean signs NLI with Meridian CC

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - From the Menard Eagles to the Meridian CC Eagles, Andrew Prejean is keeping the same mascot as he signed his NLI with MCC to further his baseball career. Prejean, a RHP at Menard, is one of the best young talents on the mound in Central Louisiana....
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas Police Chief Ousted Amid Violence

Opelousas, La (KADN)- With three candidates in the race for Opelousas Chief of Police, Graig "Twin" Leblanc, won 53% of the vote and will take office in January. Current Opelousas Chief of Police Martin Mclendon understands one of the major factors for the loss is the gun violence in the city. "Families that have been affected by it, the community who is frustrated with it. That record is sitting before me. It's undeniable that we have gun violence across Opelousas, across the United States."
OPELOUSAS, LA

