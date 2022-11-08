ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Is mail delivered on Election Day?

By Orri Benatar
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections and can likely expect they will be getting mail and packages delivered to them after returning from the polls.

The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The holidays USPS observes include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

2022 Ohio November Midterm General Election Results

In addition, UPS remains open as well as FedEx . Amazon does not recognize Election Day as one of seven paid holidays.

For the latest election news and results, click here.

