Is mail delivered on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections and can likely expect they will be getting mail and packages delivered to them after returning from the polls.
The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The holidays USPS observes include: New Year's Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents' Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
In addition, UPS remains open as well as FedEx . Amazon does not recognize Election Day as one of seven paid holidays.
