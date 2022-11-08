‘Help! I still need to vote before polls close.’ Here’s what you need to know in NC

Are you struggling to identify your local precinct and find a polling location before time runs out on Election Day?

Fear not. Here’s all the information you need to cast a ballot before the polls close.

Where do I find a nearby polling location?

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has a “Polling Place Search” tool. You can find it here .

Enter your home address and the portal will share nearby polling places, precinct information and a sample ballot.

Visit our voter guide for copious content on candidate platforms, backgrounds and more.

How long are the polls open?

Election Day voting runs until 7:30 p.m. Polling sites will operate until everyone who was in line by 7:30 p.m. has had a chance to cast their ballots, whatever time that ends up being.

Some locations may extend their hours to account for hiccups throughout the day. This is typical and happens during most election seasons.

So far, the North Carolina State Board of Elections has agreed to extend voting hours at individual polling places in three counties because of technical problems.

In Wilson County, the Saratoga-Sanoca Volunteer Fire Station precinct opened about two hours late because of a problem connecting computers and printers. Paul Cox, general counsel of the elections board, said 15 to 20 voters were affected by the delay and will now have an extra hour to return.

In Robeson County, the Gaddys Township Volunteer Fire Department opened an hour late because poll workers didn’t have the code needed to get into the building. An estimated eight voters were affected.

In Columbus County, the Ransom Event Center precinct opened an hour late because of a problem connecting computers and printers. Cox said 25 people were affected by the delay, and all but five had already returned before the regular closing time.

What do I need to bring?

Pretty much just yourself.

Voters in North Carolina are not required to show photo ID before casting their votes.

Once you’ve reached a polling place, you will cast either a “hand-marked paper ballot or use a touch-screen ballot-marking device that produces a paper ballot for the voter to verify before casting,” according to the NCSBE.

Pens should be provided at each location.

For more Election Day tips, check out this release from the NCSBE.