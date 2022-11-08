ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get the best early Black Friday deals on Apple watches, laptops, headphones and more

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Get the best in laptops, tablets and earbuds with these early Black Friday Apple deals. Amazon/BJ's Wholesale Club/Verizon Wireless/Apple/Reviewed

We're less than three weeks away from Black Friday 2022 and everyone is looking to find major savings from some of the biggest names in the world of tech. Chief among them is Apple, whose ubiquitous half-eaten apple logo can be seen on laptops, smartphones and more quality devices all around the world. Fortunately, plenty of big-name retailers like Amazon , BJ's and more are offering early Black Friday deals on Apple devices.

We've ranked many Apple devices among the best tech we've ever tested, including laptops , tablets and headphones. MacBook computers offer amazing processing power, lengthy battery lives and user-friendly designs, while iPad tablets have versatility in their abilities and a lightweight feel making them an essential assistant day-to-day. Right now, you can find various Apple tech in different models, colors and more at some of the best prices of the year.

Check out the best Apple Black Friday deals available right now.

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals

The latest AirPods Pro are one of the best sets of headphones we've ever tested and they're on sale at Amazon for Black Friday. Reviewed / Ryan Waniata

Apple Mac Black Friday deals

MacBook Air laptops offer great processing power and long-lasting batteries on sale in multiple models for Black Friday. Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez

Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Put the skills of your smartphone on your wrist with the Apple Watch Series 8 on sale in time for Black Friday. Reviewed / Josh Centers

Apple iPad Black Friday deals

You'll be hard-pressed to find a better tablet than the iPad Air, but you can find it on sale ahead of Black Friday. Reviewed/Christian de Looper

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that traditionally happens at the end of November after Thanksgiving. This year, like has been the case in the past few years, retailers will offer some of the year's best online sales and deals.

According to History.com , Black Friday started back in 1869 when the price of gold decreased dramatically, causing Wall Street financiers to lose millions. The day came to be known as "Black Friday." Over time, the day has evolved into a term for retailers to help ensure they would be able to finish the year in the black with strong profits. While the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas has signified shopping and heavy spending since the Great Depression, the recent rise of online shopping, which has intensified due to the pandemic, has hinted at the idea of Black Friday eventually evolving into “Black November.”

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 falls on Friday, November 25 . Cyber Monday 2022 will take place on Monday, November 28 . Thanksgiving is the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

When do Black Friday 2022 sales start?

Broadly speaking, Black Friday sales start as soon as Thanksgiving ends. However, every year, Black Friday sales start earlier and earlier. This year, we saw the first Black Friday sales begin toward the end of October.

How long do Black Friday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022 . Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially if you're shopping for new tech. From laptops to headphones, we're already tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals available at Amazon, Verizon and more. Be sure to keep this page bookmarked for even more savings leading up to Black Friday 2022.

