Guillermo del Toro Reveals Never-Before-Seen Test Footage for At The Mountains of Madness Movie
As fans of Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro know, one of his many passion projects that hasn't come to fruition is an adaptation of the H.P. Lovecraft story At The Mountains of Madness. The Hellboy and Nightmare Alley director has been trying to get the film off the ground for a long time, and now has offered fans just a taste of what might have been. Taking to Instagram. del Toro shared an early CGI test reel done by none other than Lucasfilm's Industrial Light and Magic, showing off a scene from the movie and one of its bizarre monsters.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Addresses Letitia Wright Vaccine Pushback
At the height of the COVID pandemic, Letitia Wright took to her Twitter account to share a now-deleted video featuring somebody skeptical about the new-at-the-time COVID vaccines. Then a report from The Hollywood Reporter broke suggesting Wright was filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unvaccinated, reportedly even being vocal of the vaccines while working on the Disney-owned set. Now, Black Panther producer Nate Moore has responded to the reports, saying Marvel Studios didn't ask actors if they were vaccinated.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Gets First Trailer
The wait for the fourth John Wick movie has been quite long due to some pandemic-related delays, but the next chapter in the Keanu Reeves franchise is finally being released in March. The first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 was revealed in August, and fans have been eager to see some footage. Today, fans finally got their wish when Lionsgate officially released a trailer for the movie. Needless to say, the trailer has gotten us extra excited to return to the franchise's wide world of underground assassins.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Mid-Credits Scene Explained
After years of being in the works, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, and it definitely significantly changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The film, which is the final feature-length installment of Phase 4, is jam-packed with emotional moments and surprising character revelations — all the way through to the very last scene of the film. Wakanda Forever keeps up the trend of many previous MCU films by including a mid-credits scene, and here's what you need to know about it. Obviously, major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
Half Baked Sequel Happening And Only Some of the Original Cast is Returning
Universal Pictures has announced via Deadline that a sequel to Half Baked is not only happening but has already completed filming. Half Baked 2 recently wrapped production in Baton Rouge, Louisiana with Universal 1440 Entertainment producing (primarily responsible for most of Universal's direct-to-video feature films). The film is also confirmed to bring back at least two original stars with Rachel True returning as Mary Jane and comedian Harland Williams returning as Kenny Davis. Original stars Dave Chappelle and Jim Breuer are not confirmed to appear, and likely will not be in the sequel.
Sylvester Stallone Shares Bruce Willis Aphasia Diagnosis Update
Sylvester Stallone gave fans another update on Bruce Willis' Aphasia diagnosis this week. The Hollywood Reporter sat down with the star to discuss Tulsa King. During that conversation, he shared that his longtime friend was in rough shape. The actor said, "Bruce is going through some really, really difficult times. So he's been sort of incommunicado. That kills me. It's so sad." Unfortunately, this news is about par for the course with this diagnosis. Aphasia is a major adjustment for the individuals affected and their families. Luckily, Willis has a robust support system in place with doctors, his wife, and children all around to help in this new chapter of his life. If he's been brought any of the social media posts about him since the diagnosis became public, he has to feel good about those reactions as well. People really love the Die Hard star and want him to be able to enjoy his retirement from acting.
Gears of War Creator Wants Chris Pratt to Stay Away from Netflix Adaptations
Game developer Cliff Bleszinski doesn't want MCU actor Chris Pratt to come anywhere near the Gears of War adaptations in the works over at Netflix, the game creator said this week. Bleszinski's comments followed Netflix's announcement that it would be working with The Coalition to develop a live-action film and an adult animated series. No casting announcements for these projects have been announced at this time, so there's no word yet on any specific talent that'll be involved in the Gears of War movie and series.
Black Panther 2 Had a List of "Hundreds" of Alternate Titles
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reportedly had hundreds of names before the creative team landed on the one they stuck with. Producer Nate Moore admitted this fact when speaking to Collider about the MCU sequel. It's no secret that Wakanda Forever was going to be a tough task even before Chadwick Boseman passed away. Finding the right tone after the triumphant nature of Ryan Coogler's first effort. It feels like the final film is nothing short of a miracle. Despite this fact, the entire process of choosing that subtitle must have been a daunting task after Black Panther. Moore mentions ideas like "Kingdom of the Deep" when talking about their task in whittling them down from the massive list of names. Check out what else he had to say down below!
Chris Hemsworth Shares "Rare" Footage of Thor Transformation Workout
Marvel Studios has recently released the sequel to Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it has finally given fans answers to their burning questions. Wakanda Forever reveals who will takeover the titular mantle after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman as well as introduces us to a major Marvel character in Namor. You would think that the focus would shift to the most recently released film, but we're going to go back to the one that was released before this. Chris Hemsworth recently posted a never-before-seen behind-the-scenes video of Thor's transformation during Thor: Love and Thunder after he gained a ton of wait in Avengers: Endgame. You can check out the video below!
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Helps Pave the Way for X-Men in the MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally in theaters and while the eagerly anticipated film closes out Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also opens the door wide open to some incredible new stories in this ever-expanding world of heroes and villains. That includes a pathway to the introduction of what is arguably one of most-wanted groups within all of Marvel: the X-Men. While we know that the X-Men are indeed coming to the MCU — Ms. Marvel gave us our first "mutant" moment with Kamala Khan's (Iman Vellani) being made a mutant rather than an Inhuman and it was recently revealed that Deadpool 3 will see the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, it's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's story that best sets up story potential that could ultimately usher in the iconic superhero team.
Harry Potter Conversations About New Content Are Happening According to HBO Max Head of Original Content
It's not entirely known what the future of the Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, or the entire Wizarding World franchises will be, but according to HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey, conversations are happening about how best to utilize the properties. In the 20 years since the first Harry Potter film landed in theaters, the characters have been a dominating force in pop culture that made the future seem limitless, but due to behind-the-scenes controversies and underwhelming box-office returns for the most recent films in the series, it seems like HBO Max is looking to reevaluate how best to utilize these worlds.
Major MCU Phase 4 Character Returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Full spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follow! In a way, Marvel Studios' Black Panther sequel is one of the few projects in Phase 4 of the MCU that doesn't have to connect to anything else around it. The sequel has a lot going on already, balancing its tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while also pushing the story forward and adding Marvel favorites like Namor and Ironheart to the MCU. All that said, the sequel does happen to include a surprise appearance by a major Marvel character that has been critical to Phase 4, none other than Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Teases Their Take on Ty Lee
Avatar The Last Airbender recently made headlines thanks to the announcement that the animated movie would bring back Aang and the gang on the big screen, but the bending universe has another big project in the works thanks to Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of the original series. While the series has yet to reveal its release date, one of the stars, Momona Tamada, that will take part in this re-creation of Aang's journey talked about her upcoming role as Ty Lee.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer Released
Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin prior to its release on the streaming platform next month. While many fans of The Witcher are likely looking forward to Season 3 of the series, Netflix is beginning to expand the property in new ways, most notably with Blood Origin. And while this new The Witcher spin-off won't be as lengthy as the main show, it will further flesh out the lore and backstory of this fantasy world.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fans Celebrate Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler is being celebrated by fans after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hit theaters this week. As more people see the Marvel Studios movie, they can't help but give the director props for how he handled his Chadwick Boseman tribute and delivering a satisfying movie on top of that. Coogler has been very open about how difficult developing this movie has been for him. Losing the series star hit he and the cast tremendously hard. But, through that pain, they've been able to craft a story that made audiences reflect and cheer at the future for not only Wakanda but the entire Marvel world. While he may never see every individual message, hopefully someone informs the filmmaker about all this love on social media. Check out some of the best posts down below!
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and Possible Lobo Star, Didn't Tell DC About His New Head Tattoo
Jason Momoa seems to be taking on a bigger and better in Warner Bros. Discovery's new DC Universe franchise – and he definitely didn't want to spoil a good thing by making executives nervous about his new head tattoo. Simple solution? He just didn't tell them. In a new...
1923: First Look at Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in Yellowstone Prequel Released
Yellowstone is becoming one of the biggest television franchises with the show's fifth season returning this week in addition to multiple spinoffs. The limited series 1883 ended earlier this year, but there's still plenty to look forward to from the Taylor Sheridan-created world. In addition to the upcoming 6666 and the rumored limited series that will follow the ranch's struggle during the 1940s and the 1960s, the highly-anticipated spinoff 1923 is debuting next month. The new series stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and Vanity Fair just shared a first look at their characters from the show.
Tom Holland Reportedly Returning as Spider-Man for New Trilogy
Tom Holland's Spider-Man is sticking around the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland reportedly signed a new deal to return as Peter Parker in more Spider-Man sequels for Sony Pictures, which teamed with Disney and Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios to bring the wall-crawler into the MCU. On The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha podcast, insider Jeff Sneider reported the news that Holland "closed a deal" for the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4, the follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. While unconfirmed, Sneider said Holland's renewed contract includes another Spider-Man trilogy and at least three more appearances. It's unclear whether that means within the MCU or Sony's Spider-Man Universe.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
Mark Hamill Pays Tribute to Batman Star Kevin Conroy
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has paid tribute to this Batman: The Animated Series co-star, Kevin Conroy, who died at the age of 66, following a battle of cancer. In his tribute post, Mark Hamill wrote: "Stunned by the loss of this brilliant actor. Words can't express my admiration and respect for the man. I loved him like a brother. #RIPKevinConroy 💔". Hamill was the Joker to Kevin Conroy's Batman in Batman: The Animated Series; the two actors' voicework created definitive portraits of The Joker and Batman (respectively), as well as a dynamic between the The Dark Knight and his greatest foe that may never be equaled in the minds of fans.
