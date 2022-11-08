Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole reiterates Florida's home insurance hardship
Hurricane Nicole was America’s first November hurricane in almost 40 years, causing five deaths and destroying at least 49 beachfront homes and hotels in the Daytona Beach, Florida, area. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders reports on how rising home insurance costs within the state are impeding many Floridian’s abilities to start rebuilding, especially after Hurricane Ian’s impact. Nov. 12, 2022.
Florida recovering after Hurricane Nicole destroyed homes
Florida Governor DeSantis visited the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Nicole, after the now-tropical depression caused extensive destruction in the state. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders has the latest storm updates.Nov. 12, 2022.
Nicole makes landfall in Florida, leads to 2 deaths, collapsed homes and widespread power outages
Hurricane Nicole made landfall on Florida’s Atlantic coast early Thursday, leading to at least two deaths, widespread power outages, the collapse of several homes and the unearthing what may be a Native American burial ground. The hurricane made landfall just south of Vero Beach around 3 a.m. ET on...
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
Hurricane Nicole unearths suspected Native American burial site in Florida
Hurricane Nicole may have unearthed a Native American burial site dating back hundreds of years on a Florida beach, authorities said. Six skulls and other smaller bones turned up on Chastain Beach on South Hutchinson Island, said Martin County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy John Budensiek. Beachgoers found the remains, Budensiek...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall as Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday, early Thursday
A hurricane warning is in effect for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida, where it could make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane warning — which currently includes coastal Palm Beach...
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Hurricane Nicole power outage updates: Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers affected
No matter the label, tropical storm or hurricane, residents should expect power outages as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's peninsula, Florida Power & Light CEO Eric Silagy said Wednesday. Even 200 miles away from West Palm Beach, Nicole had the potential of causing damage, and turning the lights off. Nearly 3,500 FPL customers in South Florida —...
See Palm Beach County power outage map as Hurricane Nicole impacts Florida
Power outages are expected across parts of Florida's east coast as Hurricane Nicole moves into the area. As of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Power and Light reported the following number of households without electricity: Palm Beach County: 3,330 or about 0.4% of the power company’s total customer count of 767,390 ...
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Colorado just legalized ‘magic mushrooms,’ an idea that’s growing nationwide
Voters in Colorado approved a ballot measure legalizing the use of psilocybin and psilocin, two psychedelic compounds found in so-called magic mushrooms, in Tuesday’s midterm election, becoming the second state to do so in two years. The measure narrowly passed, the AP projected, with 52% of the more than...
34 Counties Now Under a State of Emergency
Biggest Threat is Coastal Flooding Along Florida's East Coast
Key Arizona races still too early to call
In battleground Arizona, Democrat Katie Hobbs is pulling ahead of former TV anchor Kari Lake in the hotly contested gubernatorial race where Lake is now casting doubt over the election. In the race for senator, Democrat Mark Kelly is widening his lead over Blake Masters by more than 5%. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has more from Phoenix on the key races still too early to call. Nov. 12, 2022.
Trump claims he sent the FBI to Florida to stop voter fraud in 2018. Officials say no such thing happened.
Former President Donald Trump described in great detail Thursday night how he purportedly delivered a 2018 election win to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis by sending FBI agents to stop "ballot theft" in a major Florida county. But officials on Friday indicated that the former president's account was a fabrication. "Never happened,"...
Schools, business closures and cancellations | Tropical Storm Nicole
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — School districts, government agencies and businesses across the First Coast area are preparing for Nicole. The storm is expected to sweep across the state of Florida after making landfall on the East Coast Wednesday. Already, closures have been announced. Here's a county-by-county list of school closures...
State of Emergency issued for 34 Florida counties including Pasco ahead of Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for much of Florida including Pasco County due to the state seeing impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole this week. The emergency declaration, issued by executive order, is "out of an abundance of caution" to allow the state to...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Closed locations and canceled events as storm nears Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole nears Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, here is a list of locations that have closed or events that are being rescheduled or canceled throughout the area. This list will be updated as we get more information. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
26 partial winning tickets in record Powerball drawing sold in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After a technical issue delayed results for hours, lottery officials announced that the winning ticket for the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California. While the jackpot winning ticket was not sold in Florida, lottery officials said the Sunshine State had its share of...
