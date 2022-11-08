Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Did the Exit of Henry Cavill From the Iconic Show, ‘The Witcher’, Accidently Benefit Liam Hemsworth?
As the world of Witcher is in shock after hearing the news of Henry Cavill leaving the show, there is another one coming up. The Witcher has been a groundbreaking role for Cavill. With the upcoming season 3, fans were excited to see their Witcher taking up his sword once again. However, their dreams were crushed as the actor announced his exit from the show. As Liam Hemsworth will take up the role in season 4, did you think it might not be an accident?
netflixjunkie.com
With Henry Cavill Returning to Wear His Superman Cape, What Will the James Bond Casting Look Like Now?
One iconic character has influenced many lives for years and that is none other than James Bond. However, Daniel Craig will not come back to the franchise, and the search for the next Bond is on the move. While fans were aware of Henry Cavill wanting to play the character, is it still going to happen? While Cavill returned to the DC Universe as Superman, will it affect the casting director’s choice?
netflixjunkie.com
“Can’t watch this Universe anymore if..”- Fans React to ‘The Witcher:Blood Origin’s’ Trailer Demanding To Bring Back Henry Cavill
Netflix is never short on new content. The streaming platform has a plethora of shows and films in its catalog for the audience to binge on. However, only a few enjoy the popularity and success of the fantasy series The Witcher enjoys. And after almost a year, Netflix dropped a thrilling teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin. Considering the popularity of the show, it was expected that fans would be excited and thrilled about the new season. However, rather than being celebrated, the show is facing a backlash with fans not willing to watch the show without Henry Cavill.
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Reveals How He Wished To Meet THIS “Incredible, Lovely” Actor When They Were Alive
Over the years, Hollywood has had a plethora of actors who have given some very memorable and hit films. However, only a few have an impact even beyond the screens. One of them is Henry Cavill. The list of Hollywood’s iconic characters is incomplete without the Man Of Steel star. Cavill has starred in some iconic films and shows. Undoubtedly, many of his fans would go to lengths to have a chance to meet the actor. While Cavill inspires tons of individuals worldwide, the actor recently revealed the name of the celebrity he looked up to as a child.
netflixjunkie.com
With Henry Cavill Owning the Custody of Superman, Will the Future of DC Be in a Mess?
After a series of rumors and news circling around his return, Henry Cavill finally made his much-awaited comeback as the Man of Steel. Cavill donned his Kryptonian suit for DC Extended Universe film Black Adam in a cameo scene. He returned after nearly 5 years and the fans are still in awe of seeing the actor as Superman again. And now, the Enola Holmes star has momentum, making things even for exciting for the DC fandom. While undoubtedly Cavill’s return has opened up a lot of possibilities for the franchise, it also brings up some complexities with it.
netflixjunkie.com
“Gotta Keep on watching” – Henry Cavill Shares How He And His Girlfriend Natalie Got Hooked On To Netflix’s ‘Arcane’
Henry Cavill is hooked up! Well, not only to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso but also to many other activities that the actor finds immensely interesting. And it seems like not just the meaningful matters of life but the British actor tends to find joy even in the trivial things such as binge-watching his favorite shows and spending time with his girlfriend or his beloved pet, Cal.
netflixjunkie.com
Did the Post-credits in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Indicate the Possible Spin-off for Henry Cavill?
Some classical books have given us some extremely extraordinary characters. One such character is Sherlock Holmes. We have seen many adaptations of the character. Recently, we saw Sherlock in a different light alongside his sister, Enola Holmes. Henry Cavill portrayed Sherlock while Millie Bobby Brown was the lead as Enola herself in the film. While the film was all about Enola trying to make her mark on the history pages, can we expect a separate and this new version of Sherlock Holmes in a spin-off?
netflixjunkie.com
From Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Sherlock’ to Henry Cavill’s ‘Enola Holmes 2’, THIS Running Gag Seems to Span Through All Holmes Universes
Over the years, some of the film industry’s most illustrious names have given life to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes on the screen. From Ian McKellen to Michael Cain, to Will Ferrell, many actors have embodied the iconic character in films and TV shows. However, Benedict Cumberbatch and Henry Cavill portrayed the most recent renditions of the famous detective in BBC’s Sherlock and Enola Holmes 2 and its prequel, respectively. Interestingly, both narratives take a few creative liberties and alter Doyle’s original story.
netflixjunkie.com
“Ohhhhh, This Isn’t a Hobby” – When Ryan Reynolds’ Kids Realized That Aunt Taylor Swift Was Just as Famous as Their Dad
Working in the industry over the years, Ryan Reynolds has already collected too many famous friends from Jake Gyllenhaal to High Jackman. In fact, the actor and his wife Blake Lively also count Taylor Swift as part of their inner circle as well. Taytay has been tight with the couple...
netflixjunkie.com
Henry Cavill Doesn’t Consider “Toxic Fandom” Toxic but Has a Polar Opposite Stance
Henry Cavill has been associated with numerous larger-than-life projects. From being Stephenie Meyer’s ideal Edward Cullen in Twilight to almost being cast as James Bond in Casino Royale, there have been many. While these were projects that got away, Cavill later got his fair share of big projects, the most iconic of them being Superman in the DCEU and the Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. And with any big project comes a large fandom with its extended universe of toxic fans.
netflixjunkie.com
When Blake Lively Revealed How Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Deadpool’ Tortured Her During a Plane Ride
True love is when two people can tell each other anything without the fear of being judged. Therefore, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the best couples in Hollywood. These two openly pull each other’s legs and make fun of each other. While doing that, they also love each other. However, did you know Reynolds’ Deadpool literally tortured Lively during a flight ride? Well, she once openly talked about it.
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Reveal How Netflix Is Now Ready for Dragon’s Lair Adaption, Says “I’m curious to see how it’ll go”
Ryan Reynolds has been busy lately as he is exploring new things and working on new projects. It was announced that the Canadian star has started working on Deadpool 3. While he is also promoting his upcoming movie Spirited, based on Charles Dickens’ novel. This Christmas-themed musical comedy will follow the story of a miserly misanthrope.
netflixjunkie.com
Will There Be ‘Enola Holmes 3’, What Can We Expect From It?
The streaming giant put together two of the most loved and famous artists in an exciting film titled Enola Holmes. While the first film landed on Netflix in 2020, the sequel of the film recently landed on the OTT platform. The viewers are enjoying these two powerful characters solving mysterious cases and evolving from within. They want to see more of them. After the success of the second film, will there be another film? What can we expect from it? Let’s find out the possibility of this happening here.
netflixjunkie.com
Lynda Carter Follows in the Heels of Ryan Reynolds; Joins Tumblr to Put Him in His Place
The Twitter saga is still ongoing after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the platform a few days back. Soon after the acquisition, the Tesla owner proposed some new changes to the micro-blogging site which was not to the liking of several celebrities. Many have chosen to leave the site like Toni Braxton and Shonda Rhimes whereas others like Ryan Reynolds have simply shifted to another platform.
netflixjunkie.com
The Dating History of Ryan Reynolds Before Marrying Blake Lively Had Many Popular Women
The Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wedding in 2012 came as a surprise to almost everyone but them. And the couple has only followed it up with cuter more lovelier and relatable moments after that. The internet even uses them as a definition for both “couple goals” and “healthy relationship.”
netflixjunkie.com
Do You Remember the Time When Blake Lively Was Simply in Favor of ‘Suits’ in 2018?
Nicholas Burroughs said it: “Minimalism is not a lack of something. It’s simply the perfect amount of something.” Blake Lively once lived this statement when she literally wore suits on any occasion possible. In 2018, her film A Simple Favor was about to be released. At the time, she was head over heels in love with wearing suits. But what was so special about suits that Lively loved them so much?
netflixjunkie.com
“I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game”- Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Confesses to Cheating in a Game
And here we thought Millie Bobby Brown was good at everything. And she is. She is an exceptional actress. Breaking out on the scene playing a telekinetic girl with very few dialogues at the age of 11 is no easy feat. That is the talent for which she has already received a nod from the Emmys!
netflixjunkie.com
Ryan Reynolds Calls Taylor Swift “Genius” and Would Love to Have Her In ‘Deadpool 3’
Deadpool 3 is coming jam-packed with almost all legendary Hollywood A-listers to exist ever. Starting from bringing back Hugh Jackman’s the Wolverine to the reunion of the total X-Men cast, the hype around the Ryan Reynolds starrer has been escalating all the more. But did you know that apart from the actors, it almost even had the era’s one of the biggest pop sensations?
netflixjunkie.com
When 12-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Was Adorable to Demogorgon, David Harbour, 41 Creeped Out
Stranger Things fever is not leaving our heads anytime soon! As we patiently wait for its fifth and last installment to take up its final audio-visual form, the throwbacks and cast interviews, among many other things, are what take the fans back and forth to the creepy Upside-Down world. From back in season 1 when Millie Bobby Brown overcame her fear to the present times, when the world’s scariest monster, Vecna has sworn to take down the world. The past 6-years with the show have indeed been an adventuresome roller coaster ride.
netflixjunkie.com
“It’s a little intimidating, you know. It’s Ryan Gosling” – Remember When Chris Evans Spoke About How He Felt While Working With ‘The Gray Man’ Co-star?
Chris Evans has been announced just recently as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. As his character, Lloyd Hansen in The Gray Man, said to Six, “Aside from your childish sense of morality and eight-dollar haircut, we have a lot in common.” We indeed have a lot in common with Lloyd as Chris revealed his feelings about working with the co-star, Ryan Gosling.
