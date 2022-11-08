Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 09:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-12 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney will slowly increase to 9.3 feet by early next week as observed rainfall from Nicole reaches the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see moderate flooding impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.3 feet, Many secondary roads are flooded near Lake Harney. Flooding in the Hatbill Road area near Loughman Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EST Saturday was 9.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.3 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 9.2 Sat 8 am 9.2 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 15:53:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-13 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AST THIS EVENING HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...From the northwest to northeast coast of Puerto Rico and Culebra. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 PM AST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, until Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
Freeze Warning issued for Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Rapides, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-13 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Evangeline; Rapides; St. Landry; Vernon FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Northern Jasper and Northern Newton Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be at or below freezing for 1 to 4 hours.
Freeze Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: District of Columbia FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees possible. The coldest temperatures are most likely west of Interstate 95. * WHERE...Portions of north-central, northeast, and southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington DC. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Cecil, Central and Southeast Howard by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-14 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Anne Arundel; Calvert; Cecil; Central and Southeast Howard; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 28 to 32 degrees possible. The coldest temperatures are most likely west of Interstate 95. * WHERE...Portions of north-central, northeast, and southern Maryland, northern Virginia, and Washington DC. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-12 12:20:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-13 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range along the Richardson Highway, south of Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
