Should you put up hurricane shutters for Nicole? Depends where you live in South Florida

Every time a hurricane or tropical storm gets nudged a bit on a Florida forecast track, many of us wonder: Should I put up my hurricane shutters?

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to slosh across Florida on Wednesday night as a possible Category 1 hurricane.

With hurricane watches and warnings posted along the east coast, should you put up your shutters now?

READ MORE: Florida is under a hurricane and storm surge watch. What should you be doing right now?

To draw, or not to draw, these hurricane shutters. That’s a question many have in South Florida as Nicole, as either a hurricane or tropical storm, visits Florida’s east coast some time on Nov. 9, 2022. People in Miami-Dade may have a different need than people in Palm Beach County. Howard Cohen/hcohen@miamiherald.com

I live in Palm Beach County

Should you put your hurricane shutters up now if you live in Palm Beach County?

“Certainly in Palm Beach County,” said National Hurricane Center hurricane specialist Richard Pasch.

The hurricane center says storm shutters should be put up when a hurricane watch is issued for where you live. “Palm Beach County has a hurricane warning,” Pasch said. That’s a notch above.

A watch is when tropical storm winds of 39 to 73 mph or hurricane winds at 74 or more are possible in your area, generally within 36 hours. A warning is when such conditions are expected, according to the hurricane center. Don’t wait for a warning to put up shutters. Putting them up 48 hours ahead of time gives you time to have them in place without panicking or doing so in lousy weather.

The wind arrival forecast from Tropical Storm Nicole, which could be a hurricane when it nears Florida’s coast some time on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022. National Hurricane Center

I live in Broward

“In Broward and Miami-Dade, if it makes you feel comfortable. We’re not predicting a real strong event right now,” Pasch told the Miami Herald on Tuesday afternoon. But he did have a caveat.

“Broward, it’s kind of a mixed bag. I mean, you have a tropical storm warning. If it makes you feel comfortable, it’s probably good,” Pasch said about putting up the shutters.

I live in Miami-Dade

The shutters answer for Nicole if you live in Miami-Dade, especially the farther south you go, is similar to Broward. Do so if it makes you feel comfortable, Pasch said. But if it’s a major pain and you don’t have the simple accordion-styled shutter system already attached to your house, well, then ...

“Right now, based on our prediction and the fact that it’s a tropical storm watch it seems as if it wouldn’t be necessary,” Pasch said.

The hurricane watch for Florida’s east coast was upgraded to a warning Tuesday morning, as the track for now-Tropical Storm Nicole continued to shift north. NHC

Florida counties call for evacuations and closures as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens