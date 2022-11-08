ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

alamancenews.com

Mebane’s city council should be embarrassed and ashamed by its secret meetings

We never to cease to be surprised, and outraged, that public officials think it is perfectly OK to duck behind closed doors to transact the public’s business. This week it was members of Mebane’s city council, who were outed by two engineers from the state Department of Transportation, who acknowledged – even thanked city council members – that they had met with “each and every” council member, in essence to lobby them about the proposed changes at five rail crossings.
MEBANE, NC
We merely report

We confess to being somewhat uncomfortable over the past month or so as one outside political group – the Carolina Leadership Coalition (a political action committee) – used one of our news stories as the background in its television and online ads attacking Democratic state representative Ricky Hurtado: “Radical Ricky Hurtado” the ad repeatedly intoned.
HAW RIVER, NC
Time to reconsider Burlington’s economic incentives policies

And while we’re on the subject of unnecessary government secrecy, let us give due attention to the city of Burlington’s policies regarding incentives proposals. Last week, that city council had two incentive requests on its agenda for its semi-monthly meeting on Tuesday night. But both were shrouded in...
BURLINGTON, NC

