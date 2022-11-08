Read full article on original website
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application
NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum 5 AmeriCorps...
WYDOT warns scammers are threatening to suspend licenses in phishing ploy
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation says that scammers are threatening their targets with the prospect of having their driver’s licenses suspended. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver license validation using a suspicious link, the WYDOT release said Thursday.
Local bank robbed Wednesday morning, suspect in custody
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller...
