“Gotta Keep on watching” – Henry Cavill Shares How He And His Girlfriend Natalie Got Hooked On To Netflix’s ‘Arcane’
Henry Cavill is hooked up! Well, not only to his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso but also to many other activities that the actor finds immensely interesting. And it seems like not just the meaningful matters of life but the British actor tends to find joy even in the trivial things such as binge-watching his favorite shows and spending time with his girlfriend or his beloved pet, Cal.
“I’m coming over tomorrow night”- When Will Smith Invited Himself for Dinner at Naomi Harris’ House for THIS Reason
Inviting oneself to one’s house is kinda rude and inappropriate, but the rule does not apply to Will Smith. Hollywood’s bad boy once invited himself to his co-star, Naomi Harris’ house because he wanted to taste one of her family’s brilliant recipes. The star is still...
Will There Be ‘Enola Holmes 3’, What Can We Expect From It?
The streaming giant put together two of the most loved and famous artists in an exciting film titled Enola Holmes. While the first film landed on Netflix in 2020, the sequel of the film recently landed on the OTT platform. The viewers are enjoying these two powerful characters solving mysterious cases and evolving from within. They want to see more of them. After the success of the second film, will there be another film? What can we expect from it? Let’s find out the possibility of this happening here.
“No, No, No, No…” Screams Henry Cavill When Asked to Close Netflix’s Highest Rated Anime of 2021
A superhero, a detective, and a Geralt; Henry Cavill continues to amaze us with the varying characters that he plays. News of him being the next James Bond is again making the rounds. All of these facts put up a strong case for him being one of the best British actors. However, acting is not the only thing making it to Cavill’s forte. The Man of Steel actor is also a pro gamer and a certified nerd.
Did You Know That Liam Hemsworth Was the Front Runner for the Geralt of Rivia Even Before Henry Cavill?
Every once in a while, there comes a role that completely takes over the hearts of the audience. Henry Cavill as the Geralt of Rivia is one such role. While Cavill has given us a plethora of memorable roles over the years, his part in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher has a seperate fan base of its own. Sadly, the British actor announced that he won’t be continuing his role as the Geralt. And another popular actor Liam Hemsworth would carry the show from now on.
Did the Post-credits in ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Indicate the Possible Spin-off for Henry Cavill?
Some classical books have given us some extremely extraordinary characters. One such character is Sherlock Holmes. We have seen many adaptations of the character. Recently, we saw Sherlock in a different light alongside his sister, Enola Holmes. Henry Cavill portrayed Sherlock while Millie Bobby Brown was the lead as Enola herself in the film. While the film was all about Enola trying to make her mark on the history pages, can we expect a separate and this new version of Sherlock Holmes in a spin-off?
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She Is No More Bitter About Not Getting the Part in ‘Game of Thrones’
Hollywood is a tough place to survive. Before hitting it big, most actors have to go through thousands of rejections to get that final Yes. The rejections are a tough pill to swallow, but grinding is the only way. Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown learned the lesson pretty quickly in her career. Starting out as a child actor, she was rather hopeless after countless rejections until she landed Stranger Things.
Did Warner Bros Tried To Delete Credits Scene From ‘Black Adam’ To Avoid Being Overshadowed by Henry Cavill’s Cameo?
DC Extended Universe had been going through a rough patch for the past few months. The franchise was having a tough time with few releases. However, it all changed when the face of the franchise, Henry Cavill made his much-awaited comeback as Superman to DC Extended Universe. The Man Of Steel star donned his Kryptonian suit for a cameo scene in Dwayne Johnson starrer Black Adam. Undoubtedly, fans from all over the world were thrilled to watch the British actor as Superman after years. Cavill’s return was a very celebrated affair and even Warner Bros. studio was aware of it.
Why is ‘Harry Potter’ Affecting The Viewers While Watching ‘The Crown Season 5?’
It seems like Hogwarts has cast its magical spells onto the viewers of Netflix’s historical drama, The Crown. The series chronicles the 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and everything that happened in between through a fictional lens. It has portrayed a few powerful-looking women in the industry as the late queen herself during different periods of her lifetime. While actors Olivia Colman and Claire Foy played the role until the fourth season. Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton took the on-screen royal duties off their shoulders for The Crown season 5.
With Henry Cavill Owning the Custody of Superman, Will the Future of DC Be in a Mess?
After a series of rumors and news circling around his return, Henry Cavill finally made his much-awaited comeback as the Man of Steel. Cavill donned his Kryptonian suit for DC Extended Universe film Black Adam in a cameo scene. He returned after nearly 5 years and the fans are still in awe of seeing the actor as Superman again. And now, the Enola Holmes star has momentum, making things even for exciting for the DC fandom. While undoubtedly Cavill’s return has opened up a lot of possibilities for the franchise, it also brings up some complexities with it.
“You just completely forget your own life” – Millie Bobby Brown Weighs in On Switching From One Character to Another
Simultaneously running multiple errands is not everyone’s cup of tea. However, that is definitely not the case with the Enola Holmes scene stealer, Millie Bobby Brown. While switching from Eleven to getting accustomed as Enola to having again switched back to El for the finale of the Strangers Things saga, she has slayed it all. But ever wondered how she does that?
Battle of the Sherlocks! Between Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown Picks the Better Detective
As we all know Sherlock Holmes is the iconic character created by British author Arthur Conan Doyle in 1887. The proficiency of the character had a profound and lasting effect on mystery writing and popular culture as a whole. It became so popular that it still holds the same importance even after it has been adapted into different stories over a century. Many prolific actors have embodied him on television including Boris Karloff, Jeremy Irons, and Michael Caine. While this generation saw three major actors who portrayed this character and Millie Bobby Brown recently worked with one.
“He put himself in that position” Millie Bobby Brown Comments on How She Feels About Her Best Friend Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Haircut
Can you believe it has been over six years since Stranger Things first premiered on Netflix? Ever since the first season of the fantasy show graced our screens, it has been a massive hit. But, boy, has it transformed by the time season 4 rolled in! From the scale to the stars, everything about the show has grown bigger and better. However, there are two things that have not changed at all; Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp’s friendship and Will’s haircut.
“I mostly bush camp until the very end of the game”- Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Confesses to Cheating in a Game
And here we thought Millie Bobby Brown was good at everything. And she is. She is an exceptional actress. Breaking out on the scene playing a telekinetic girl with very few dialogues at the age of 11 is no easy feat. That is the talent for which she has already received a nod from the Emmys!
Ryan Reynolds Reveal How Netflix Is Now Ready for Dragon’s Lair Adaption, Says “I’m curious to see how it’ll go”
Ryan Reynolds has been busy lately as he is exploring new things and working on new projects. It was announced that the Canadian star has started working on Deadpool 3. While he is also promoting his upcoming movie Spirited, based on Charles Dickens’ novel. This Christmas-themed musical comedy will follow the story of a miserly misanthrope.
Remember When Ryan Gosling Lashed Out at a Reporter Whilst Being Protective About Eva Mendes?
Ryan Gosling sure is protective of his lady love. The actor is considered one of the most attractive men in the world. But he gave his heart to 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Eva Mendes. The duo is one of the most famous couples in Hollywood today. They met each...
“Your body won’t be looking as good”- How ‘Superman’ Henry Cavill Almost Ended Up With the Wrong Fitness Routine
Henry Cavill is known for his high-profile roles in movies and shows like Man of Steel, The Witcher, and Enola Holmes. While his physique has remained the most definitive part of his personality since Superman. Fans always wonder how the 39-year-old star maintains this kind of fitness. It might look mesmerizing for people to just take a look but it takes so much consistency and hard work. As these goals are not achieved in a single day and Cavill has given years to keep his muscle toned.
The Dating History of Ryan Reynolds Before Marrying Blake Lively Had Many Popular Women
The Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds wedding in 2012 came as a surprise to almost everyone but them. And the couple has only followed it up with cuter more lovelier and relatable moments after that. The internet even uses them as a definition for both “couple goals” and “healthy relationship.”
Henry Cavill Reveals How He Wished To Meet THIS “Incredible, Lovely” Actor When They Were Alive
Over the years, Hollywood has had a plethora of actors who have given some very memorable and hit films. However, only a few have an impact even beyond the screens. One of them is Henry Cavill. The list of Hollywood’s iconic characters is incomplete without the Man Of Steel star. Cavill has starred in some iconic films and shows. Undoubtedly, many of his fans would go to lengths to have a chance to meet the actor. While Cavill inspires tons of individuals worldwide, the actor recently revealed the name of the celebrity he looked up to as a child.
Is ‘Top Gun’ Director Going to Direct the Comeback Film of Henry Cavill as Superman?
Just a few months back, the status of Henry Cavill in the DCEU was unknown. Fans were preparing for a DC era without their favorite Superman. The British actor had caused fans to panic after he reportedly had a chat with Marvel executives. Fans were expecting him to jump ships, but the man proved he was loyal.
