Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
Why Investors Have Jumped Off the Carvana Bandwagon
DETROIT – Last year, Carvana CEO and cofounder Ernie Garcia went on a victory lap. He touted the company's "landmark" second-quarter results on Aug. 5, 2021 that included the used car retailer's first-ever quarterly net profit. He then reminisced about the rapid growth of "a bunch of ambitious kids with a shocking amount to learn" into a Fortune 500 company.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0