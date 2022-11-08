Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Crews battling fully involved structure fire in Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON, MI - Crews were called to the scene of a residential structure fire this weekend. A major structure fire was reported on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 2800 block of Hoyt near Broadway in Muskegon Heights. As of 12:30 p.m., the Muskegon Heights Fire Department was being assisted at...
Vehicle crashes through wall of apartment building by Grand Valley State University
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A vehicle on Friday, Nov. 11, crashed into an apartment building near Grand Valley State University but no one was injured. The front end of the vehicle crashed through a wall and caused significant damage to the building, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. The...
Apartment damaged in early morning crash
The driver tried to turn off of 48th Ave— instead— her Honda CRV left the road, coming to a stop inside the building.
GRPD: 1 injured in early Saturday morning shooting
One man was injured in a shooting that happened in Grand Rapids early Saturday morning.
Road near Twin Lake in Muskegon County closing for 2 weeks
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of road near Twin Lake in Muskegon County will be closed to traffic for construction. Cady Road between East Michillinda and East Riley-Thompson roads will be closed for railroad replacement, according to a notice from the Muskegon County Road Commission. The closure is...
2 die in Muskegon area crash
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — Two individuals have died following a car versus tree crash early Tuesday morning. The crash took place at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the 2500 block of E. Laketon Avenue. Upon arrival, Muskegon Township police officers found a vehicle had left the road going...
Crash closes part of Kent County road
A crash has shut down part of a Kent County road Saturday afternoon. Dispatchers say there were injuries reported on 14 Mile Road & 14 Mile Court though the extent of them is unclear
Fox17
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized
Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.
Missing, endangered man with Alzheimer’s last seen near Holland, police say
HOLLAND, MI -- A man reported missing and possibly endangered Saturday was last seen near Holland, police said. Officers from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety received a call about 8 a.m. Nov. 12, from the family of 86-year-old Robert Edward Pearce, reporting him as a missing, endangered person. Pearce’s...
Man shot in arm near Grand Rapids nightclub, suspect still wanted
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A shooting left a man with minor injuries and a suspect on the run early Saturday morning, police said. Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a reported shooting at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, in the parking lot of a nightclub in the 2000 block of Division Ave South in Grand Rapids.
4 arrested after stolen car crashes into Grand Rapids house
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Grand Rapids home early Thursday morning, according to Jennifer Kalczuk, spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the intersection of Veto Street...
One injured in Southwest Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- One person was injured in a shooting in Southwest Grand Rapids that appeared to stem from shots fired between two vehicles, police said. The wounded person is an adult male and the injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Teen shot, hospitalized after 'altercation' in Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us this started as a meeting between the victim, suspect, and several others.
Family, friends remember mother shot and killed in Grand Rapids
Family and friends gathered in Grand Rapids Friday night to remember the life of a woman who was shot and killed last month.
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Woman in crash that killed Make-A-Wish bicyclists ‘in her own world,’ witness says
IONIA COUNTY, MI – A sheriff’s detective said he was stunned by the reaction of a woman who struck five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two, when he walked her past the body of one of the victims. “Wow, officer, that almost looks real,” Mandy Benn, 42, allegedly told Ionia...
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0