2 die in Muskegon area crash

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MI — Two individuals have died following a car versus tree crash early Tuesday morning. The crash took place at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the 2500 block of E. Laketon Avenue. Upon arrival, Muskegon Township police officers found a vehicle had left the road going...
Grand Rapids police investigate body found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Grand River Friday morning. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says the body was found underneath the Bridge Street Bridge before 7:30 a.m. We’re told a fisherman located the body and reached out to police...
4 arrested after stolen car crashes into Grand Rapids house

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Four people were arrested after a stolen vehicle crashed into a Grand Rapids home early Thursday morning, according to Jennifer Kalczuk, spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department. The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the intersection of Veto Street...
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County

UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
