DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO