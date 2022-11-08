Read full article on original website
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Fantasy Football Week 10: Running Back rankings
What could Christian McCaffrey possibly have in store for the fantasy football community this week? The last time we saw the 49ers' star running back, he was doing his best LaDainian Tomlinson impression — running for a touchdown, catching a touchdown and even throwing for a touchdown against the Rams in Week 8, becoming the first player to check all three of those boxes in a single game since LT in 2005. Pretty good football players, those two.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 10: Adds to help your playoff push
Just in case you hadn't noticed, it's getting pretty late in your fantasy season. If you happen to have a 4-5 or 3-6 fantasy squad (or worse) at this stage, we would advise you to completely dismiss the FAB recommendations below and simply shove your chips to the middle of the table. You don't have the luxury of saving for December. For you, the playoffs have effectively begun. Another four teams are on bye this week (Jets, Patriots, Bengals, Ravens), so, unfortunately, things aren't getting any easier.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
6-5 and 64-66 going into MNF FALCONS (-2.5) over PANTHERS The Bengals took godly mercy on the Panthers by only scoring 42 points and the franchise is no close
NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall
The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Football)
It’s already Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season and the fantasy football playoffs are just around the corner. At this point, you’re either a contender, fighting for a playoff spot, or looking ahead at the 2023 rookie class. If you’re a veteran dynasty player, you’re looking to win now and are also keeping tabs on future rookies at the same time.
DeSean Jackson (hamstring) dealing with soft-tissue injury
DeSean Jackson was removed from Baltimore's Monday Night Football matchup with the Saints and did not return as he aggravated an injury to his hamstring. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh noted that the team decided to hold Jackson out of the game as a precautionary measure, and that they did not want to rush him back in excessively. Soft-tissue injuries can be recurring issues for speedsters like Jackson, who has a chance to make an impact on a Ravens' offense devoid of vertical threats. Jackson's presence at practice next week will be worth monitoring- luckily he gets an extra week of rest as the Ravens head into their bye.
Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Week 10: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom going into Week 10. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game. Thursday, Nov. 10. Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers...
Nico Collins returns to practice Wednesday
Collins was seen participating in team drills and running routes Wednesday, which is a good sign as the team hopes he returns Sunday against the Giants. The Texans' passing game desperately needs Collins and Brandin Cooks to return. As long as Collins does not suffer any setbacks during practice, he should suit up against the Giants Sunday.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) returns to Cardinals' practice Thursday
Murray was a surprise addition to the injury report Wednesday, but Thursday's return to the practice field offers some optimism as to the QB's outlook for Sunday's game against the Rams. If Kyler is limited by his injury it could affect the way the team uses his legs on Sunday. If he does play he is still worth a start as a QB1 option, but perhaps expectations will need to be brought down slightly for the mobile QB in a tough matchup against the Rams' defense.
Darren Waller placed on IR Thursday
The move comes after Waller recently aggravated his hamstring injury. The 30-year-old last played in Week 4 and has had issues with the hamstring injury since the team's win over the Broncos. Fantasy managers will have to continue to utilize a replacement and hope Waller can come back before the fantasy playoffs.
Kenny Golladay (knee) projected as limited Thursday
Kenny Golladay was listed as limited Thursday although the Giants did not hold a practice, meaning the limited tag is simply a prediction. (Art Stapleton on Twitter) Golladay has been hampered by injury for a large portion of his time in New York, and he is still trying to work back from a knee injury that has caused him to miss a handful of games this season. Friday's practice report should provide a clearer picture of Golladay's potential status for Sunday's game against the Texans. If Golladay is active, he is still a risky flex play as he may be limited in some manner.
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (11/10) PREMIUM
This scheduling is bizarre this week. We had almost every team playing on Monday and Wednesday, but no games on Tuesday. That’s leaving us with another short slate here, with only four teams in action. We also have half of those playing the second half of a back-to-back set, which could cause some extra chaos. Those teams include Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, and Portland. If you hear word that any of the studs are out for those teams, don’t forget about their backups stepping into much more prominent roles!
