Chicago, IL

Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror

In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?

Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
cta president

Accounts impersonating the head of the Chicago Transit Agency have surfaced on Twitter, according to the CTA. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the CTA said two recently-launched accounts that are purporting to be President Dorval Carter Jr., don’t belong to him. “Any information issued by those accounts is not official CTA information,” the agency said in a tweet. “The...
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot

Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor

NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
