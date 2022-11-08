Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Now you can fill your home with the aroma of candles that smell like a jar of Vlasic picklesJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Alderman reportedly not considering mayoral run
It seems like every week there’s another challenger to Mayor Lori Lightfoot entering the mayoral race, but a big name considering a run says he will not.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Right-wing Republicans need to look in the mirror
In order to understand what happened in Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 8, you have to understand the surprise election events in DuPage County. For years, DuPage County was the Republican antithesis of the Democratic Cook County. But as Cook County shifted its concerns from protecting law-abiding citizens to protecting the “rights” of criminals and undermining police, many packed up and left for DuPage County.
NBC Chicago
How Much Money Do Elected Officials in Chicago Make?
Just as the 2022 midterm elections come to a close, voters in Chicago are already gearing up for the mayoral and aldermanic elections in February 2023. With yet another major election on the horizon and a new yearly budget recently approved, some Chicago residents may wonder how much their elected officials are getting paid.
Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee
"My life will never be the same because of that experience," Anjanette Young told the city council committee.
cta president
Accounts impersonating the head of the Chicago Transit Agency have surfaced on Twitter, according to the CTA. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the CTA said two recently-launched accounts that are purporting to be President Dorval Carter Jr., don’t belong to him. “Any information issued by those accounts is not official CTA information,” the agency said in a tweet. “The...
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Congressman Jesus 'Chuy' Garcia announces run for mayor of Chicago
"Chicago needs a mayor that has walked in the shoes of everyday Chicagoans," Jesus "Chuy" Garcia told the crowd.
Lawyers: Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin ‘Not Medically Fit' For Trial
Lawyers for indicted Chicago Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) told a judge Friday she is “not medically fit to stand trial” and that they will seek to have her prosecution put on hold. Austin, who is in her early 70s, has faced a federal bribery indictment since July 2021....
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso: ‘We need more moderate Republicans in order to win general elections’
Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso joins John Williams to talk about the results of last night’s midterm elections, how many of the Illinois races were not competitive, why he believes there were too many extreme Republican candidates, and how the party needs to get a more moderate message out in order to win elections in the state.
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Pat Quinn on why his proposed referendums should be on Feb. 28 ballot
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn joins Lisa Dent to explain why his proposed referendums, one of them which is a proposal that would apply a two-term limit on Chicago mayors, should be on the February 28th ballot in the mayoral election. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
blockclubchicago.org
Voters Want To Reopen City’s Closed Mental Health Clinics. An Alderperson Says She’ll Use Momentum To Revive Stalled Plan
ALBANY PARK — Voters in three Chicago wards resoundingly backed a referendum to expand mental health care in the city, and Albany Park’s alderperson wants to use that momentum to revive her stalled plan to give more resources to city-run clinics. Tuesday’s ballot asked Chicagoans in the 6th,...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
wjol.com
Will County Clerk’s Office Reporting More Than 65-Hundred Mail-In Ballots To Be Counted
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry confirming to WJOL that there are 6,527 mail-in ballots that remain to be counted. Those ballots could drastically change the results of two county wide races like Will County Sheriff democrat Mike Kelley who is trailing challenger Jim Reilly by just under 300 votes. Also incumbent, Will County Treasurer Tim Brophy trails challenger Raj Pillai by 478 votes.
First Muslim Americans elected to Illinois General Assembly
Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid just became the first Muslims to be elected to serve in the Illinois General Assembly.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Wins Reelection
Incumbent Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won reelection Tuesday after defeating progressive rival Cook County Commissioner Jesus "Chuy" Garcia in a historic runoff election.
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. Impersonated by Twitter Accounts, Agency Says
Accounts impersonating the head of the Chicago Transit Agency have surfaced on Twitter, according to the CTA. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, the CTA said two recently-launched accounts that are purporting to be President Dorval Carter Jr., don't belong to him. "Any information issued by those accounts is not official...
'Sense of responsibility': First Latina from Illinois voted into Congress
CHICAGO - Tuesday's midterm elections promise to usher in multiple candidates who are making history, including one woman from Chicago. State Representative Delia Ramirez has become the first Latina from Illinois voted into Congress. "I am in awe. I have so much gratitude, and I am emotional," she said the...
NBC Chicago
