NBC Los Angeles

AMC and Zoom Want You to Take Your Next Work Meeting on the Big Screen

Your next company all-hands meeting may come with a side of popcorn. Zoom, the popular video conferencing service, along with AMC Theatres announced this week that they are partnering in an effort to bring conference calls to the big screen. The partnership with the nation's largest theater chain, dubbed "Zoom...

