AMC and Zoom Want You to Take Your Next Work Meeting on the Big Screen
Your next company all-hands meeting may come with a side of popcorn. Zoom, the popular video conferencing service, along with AMC Theatres announced this week that they are partnering in an effort to bring conference calls to the big screen. The partnership with the nation's largest theater chain, dubbed "Zoom...
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
