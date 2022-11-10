ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Savage x Fenty - latest: Fans say Johnny Depp and Rihanna are ‘over’ amid controversial appearance in fashion show

By Meredith Clark
 3 days ago

Rihanna’s highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Vol 4 show has finally landed, but it was already making headlines ahead of its release due to the presence of a controversial figure.

The singer’s fashion show, which aired on Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday (9 November), included a star-studded cast of models, musicians, and celebrities modelling pieces from her lingerie brand.

Rihanna, 34, described the fourth installment of her Savage x Fenty show as a “fashion exhibition,” featuring “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies” showcased on the runway.

The most-talked about moment of the event was undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s one-minute appearance. The actor was seen emerging from a dark, woodland landscape while Outkast’s 2000 single, “So Fresh, So Clean”, played in the background.

Depp sported his signature look for the feature, wearing multiple necklaces, silk Savage pyjamas, and a short robe, worn open at the front.

The controversial appearance comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star. The case concluded earlier this year when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp in the op-ed. Heard was ordered to pay Depp US$10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

After news of Depp’s cameo was confirmed last week, many critics called for a boycott of the lingerie brand and of Rihanna’s cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty.

Former brand ambassadors like Olly Alexander have now vowed to ditch Savage x Fenty, while social media users have expressed their own disappointment in the fashion show’s casting.

Who will be in the fashion show?

Many musicians, influencers, and Hollywood stars are expected to perform on and walk the runway. As seen in a teaser trailer, Rihanna’s fourth annual fashion show include performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell.

Other guest appearances will be from different actors, such as Taraji P Henson, Damson Idris, Simu Liu, Winston Duke, Taylour Paige, and Abbot Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The models at the event include: Cara Delevigne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone, and Zach Miko. Rihanna also invited a few TikTok stars, Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch.

Rihanna recently gave fans a glimpse at what to expect from Savage x Fenty Vol 4

The 34-year-old singer, who welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky back in May, said she’s ready to put out her first major project since giving birth. “I’m looking forward to [people seeing] it. It’s my first real thing that I’ve done since I had the baby, work-wise,” Rihanna told PEOPLE.

The billionaire fashion designer also said she’s just as excited for the upcoming show as previous years because she loves seeing the “new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies”.

“This show is obnoxious,” the Fenty Beauty founder said. “This one takes the cake. This is gonna be the show to beat. It is on a scale unlike anything we’ve ever done. It’s huge.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbyrY_0j3VWvzE00

Singer has faced criticism since it was revealed Depp will make ‘star’ cameo in upcoming fashion show

Meredith Clark8 November 2022 23:30

The theme for this year’s Savage x Fenty show is “Mother Nature”.

Ahead of the iconic show’s release, Rihanna told PEOPLE that she appears in a “Mother Nature section” and that “we’re literally in the middle of nature”.

“We lit up the mountains and forests - and we even hired snake wranglers. In the end, it is going to be so beautiful when you see it,” she said.

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 00:30

Johnny Depp will make a brief appearance in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol 4 fashion show.

Earlier reports had suggested that Depp would be the focus of the show’s “star” moments. According to TMZ, Depp will be featured in one of the show’s “star” moments. In the past, celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu have appeared in this role.

As for the role Depp will play in the upcoming fashion show, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not expected to walk the runway with the other models. Rather, Depp is featured in a “spotlight moment,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcfY0_0j3VWvzE00

Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 01:30

In photos that have circulated on social media ahead of the 9 November release of the runway show on Prime Video, Johnny Depp can be seen wearing an olive green outfit and multiple necklaces.

The actor, who will be wearing items from the men’s collection, is reportedly the first male in Savage x Fenty show history to take the role.

The moment, which NBC News reports occurs 20 minutes into the 40-minute runway show, sees Depp walk toward the camera as Outkast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” plays in the background.

Sources told TMZ that Rihanna and her team “invited” Depp to participate in the show and that both teams were “excited to make it happen.”

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 02:30

Olly Alexander says he will no longer wear Savage x Fenty

Olly Alexander, who has partnered with Rihanna’s lingerie brand in the past, announced he plans to cut ties with the company over Depp’s inclusion in the show.

The Years & Years singer reacted to a tweet about Depp’s upcoming cameo with a sad face, prompting a fan to reply: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”

In response, Alexander said he would not be wearing the brand moving forward. “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” he said.

Find out more here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1eEy_0j3VWvzE00

Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 03:30

As the backlash over Johnny Depp’s continued, many fans vowed they will no longer support Rihanna’s lingerie brand or her cosmetic company, Fenty Beauty, going forward.

According to one critic, the decision to star Depp in the fashion show shows just how “out of touch” Rihanna is. “Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” the critic alleged on Twitter.

Critics have also questioned why Rihanna chose Depp for her brand, which has become known for inclusivity. “Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?”

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 04:30

As the backlash continued this week, some fans argued that Rihanna would have made a “powerful statement” if she casted Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard in the show.

“It really sucks because imagine what a powerful statement Rihanna could have made by inviting Amber to be a part of her show,” one tweet said.

Other social media users felt that Rihanna should not have extended the platform to either Depp or Heard. “How about don’t invite either one of them… it should’ve never happened,” one individual said in response, while another said: “I’d prefer if she invited neither of them.”

Earlier this year, a jury largely sided with Depp after finding that Heard had defamed the actor when she allegedly implied that Depp had abused her in a 2018 The Washington Post op-ed. The Aquaman actress was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

Heard is set to appeal the verdict, with lawyers arguing that the two rulings handed down by the jury were “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent”.

Meredith Clark9 November 2022 05:30

Some people have claimed they plan to boycott Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty and her beauty company, Fenty Beauty, as a result of the Depp cameo in the upcoming fashion show.

“I’m so glad I never bought any Savage x Fenty stuff and I can’t wait to never buy a Fenty Beauty product ever again,” one person wrote on Twitter.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is estimated to be $1.7bn. The singer’s billionaire status is largely due to the value of her cosmetics company, of which she owns 50 per cent. In 2021, the outlet reported that an estimated $1.4bn of Rihanna’s fortune comes from Fenty Beauty.

Comments / 87

Meadow Soprano
1d ago

Boycott?? For what?? She can cast whoever she wants to in HER show. Plus whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty?? Just because he was accused of something doesn't make it true. Geez.

Reply(2)
76
Texas roots
2d ago

You know I would sure hate for one of these cancel children to be accused not convicted just accused. Because apparently that’s all they need is an accusation to be guilty for life. Smh. I guess until it’s their turn they just don’t get it.

Reply(18)
54
guest57
1d ago

Rihanna was a victim of domestic abuse as was Depp. The ones that say they are over never watched or heard the audiotapes from the trial where she admitted to hitting him and her complaining he runs away.

Reply(1)
55
