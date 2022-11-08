Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com
Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues
SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Zacks.com
PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up
TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com
Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
ULCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40%. A...
Zacks.com
SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat
CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?
FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com
Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates
WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com
Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CDAK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.82. This compares to loss of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up
FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CNFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry
ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
Zacks.com
Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks
The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.
Comments / 0