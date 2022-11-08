ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Barings BDC (BBDC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BBDC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 4%. A...
Zacks.com

Stratasys (SSYS) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Lags Revenues

SSYS - Free Report) reported mixed third-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The company’s third-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 5 cents per share topped the consensus mark of 3 cents and marked a five-fold improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of a penny.
Zacks.com

PDF Solutions (PDFS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

PDF Solutions (. PDFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, EPS View Up

TGI - Free Report) rose 12.7% to reach $12.61 on Nov 10, following the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Sep 30, 2022) adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share in contrast to Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents. The bottom line however declined 30% from 10 cents per share.
Zacks.com

Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

ULCC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 40%. A...
Zacks.com

SPS Commerce (SPSC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

SPS Commerce (. SPSC - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.52 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 3.8% on Q3 Earnings Beat

CRAI - Free Report) , reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Solid full-year revenue guidance might have impressed investors as the stock has risen 3.8% since the earnings release on Nov 3. For 2022, on a constant-currency basis relative to 2021, Charles River raised its revenue guidance between $600 million and $608 million (prior view: $585 million and $605 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is, however, pegged below the updated guided range at $595.35 million.
Zacks.com

What's in the Cards for FREYR Battery (FREY) in Q3 Earnings?

FREYR Battery (. FREY - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 14 before the opening bell. FREYR Battery has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 63.65%, on average. Factors to Note. Due to recovering economic activities lately, the higher demand for battery storage is...
Zacks.com

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

SLCA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.22 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.16%. A...
Zacks.com

Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

ALHC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.22 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.25. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LBAI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.43 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4%. A...
Zacks.com

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

THMO - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

AAWW - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.15 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

FEMY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.23. This compares to loss of $0.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates

WRBY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post a...
Zacks.com

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

CDAK - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.82. This compares to loss of $0.97 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Flowers Foods (FLO) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales View Up

FLO - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and bottom lines beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the former increasing year over year. The top line increased due to growth in Branded retail, Store branded retail, and Non-retail and other sales. Quarterly sales benefited from pricing actions to counter increased inflation.
Zacks.com

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CNFR - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

3 Stocks From the Promising SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry

ARCC - Free Report) , Main Street Capital Corporation (. HTGC - Free Report) are likely to gain from these favorable developments. The Zacks SBIC & Commercial Finance industry comprises companies that provide finance to small and mid-sized privately-held developing firms. These firms are typically underserved by traditional banks and other lenders. Additionally, firms suffering from financial distress are the primary target clients of these lenders. The industry players provide customized financing solutions ranging from senior-debt instruments to equity capital. This financing is provided for change of ownership transactions, strategic buyouts, recapitalizations and growth initiatives in partnership with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors, among others. Some of the other products offered by the industry participants are mezzanine loans that typically pay high-interest rates and could be converted into equity in the target firm.
MARYLAND STATE
Zacks.com

Give Your Investments a Boost With These 4 Low P/CF Stocks

The U.S. economy made a sharp comeback in the third quarter, with GDP rising 2.6%, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The positive reading on the economic front has lessened the longstanding fears of a recession, at least for the time being. Wall Street also looks a bit confident now after a dismal show in the first three quarters of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy